MS Dhoni Yells At Pandey, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet

And yes, this gave netizens a chance to flood the internet with funny memes.
After the first ball of the over, Dhoni was caught yelling at Pandey asking him to pay attention to him and not get distracted.
Later angry Dhoni smashed a high intensity six off the next ball. Dhoni and Pandey were sharing a 98-run partnership and earned a total score of 188 runs for the team. South Africa easily chased down the target.
Well, social media users have not lost their golden opportunity to give us funny tweets. Here are some tweets which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter. Check it out.
When DHONI seen his Meme everywhere ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hZO8D2CuFX
— Mr.Tw€€t€® (@VishalP01174140) February 23, 2018
Seen some hilarious memes on that one line from #Dhoni…this has to be the best. ????
Ps –though I think he said bhootnike ???? pic.twitter.com/DH0tP9n4iR
— Rashmi (@Rush2220) February 23, 2018
#bhosdike_idhar_bhi_dekh_le#bsdk_idhar_bhi_dekh_le#dhoni#Dhoni Angry #dhonism#thaladhoni pic.twitter.com/tbahCiA4rz
— Brahmanand kaneganti (@Brahmanandam_) February 22, 2018
Haha thala #msd getting angry .. #rare moments of #dhoni #Dhoni Angry ....
????????@msdfansofficial @imDhoni_fc @DHONIism @im_Dhoni7 pic.twitter.com/pO3qqpmgZA
— Abhay(चौधरी) (@abhay__0007) February 22, 2018
Do You know Y #MSDhoni lost his calm...!!#INDvsSA #SAvIND #ManishPandey #Dhoni #funny #MEMES pic.twitter.com/vbuMC0ByCr
— Abhinav Mahto (@united_abhi) February 22, 2018
Just can't get enough of #Dhoni memes ????????... #SAvIND #india #Cricket pic.twitter.com/EmGHCCsQdO
— Nishant Mehta (@nish_90) February 22, 2018
When you search Dhoni and 'Dhoni angry' comes up and you can't quite believe ice could melt. #INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/InoxKydHzQ
— Navta vij (@NavtaV) February 21, 2018
When you search Dhoni and 'Dhoni angry' comes up and you can't quite believe ice could melt. #INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/InoxKydHzQ
— Navta vij (@NavtaV) February 21, 2018
#bhosdike_idhar_bhi_dekh_le#bsdk_idhar_bhi_dekh_le#dhoni#Dhoni Angry #dhonism#thaladhoni@FlayingCobra pic.twitter.com/1smCxP5P6F
— Brahmanand kaneganti (@Brahmanandam_) February 22, 2018
#WhistlePodu special thanks to Manish pandey for making @msdhoni angry in last over.. vintage dhoni is back...... pic.twitter.com/YvqMcyFOeG
— LOVER BOY..???????????????????????? (@BirthdayChiru) February 21, 2018
This is hilarious #Dhoni #memes #funny pic.twitter.com/DRNdjSAcAF
— Manjunath Bhat (@BhatMaestro) February 23, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.