MS Dhoni Yells At Pandey, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet



When DHONI seen his Meme everywhere ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hZO8D2CuFX

— Mr.Tw€€t€® (@VishalP01174140) February 23, 2018







Seen some hilarious memes on that one line from #Dhoni…this has to be the best. ????



Ps –though I think he said bhootnike ???? pic.twitter.com/DH0tP9n4iR



— Rashmi (@Rush2220) February 23, 2018

























When you search Dhoni and 'Dhoni angry' comes up and you can't quite believe ice could melt. #INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/InoxKydHzQ

— Navta vij (@NavtaV) February 21, 2018







When you search Dhoni and 'Dhoni angry' comes up and you can't quite believe ice could melt. #INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/InoxKydHzQ



— Navta vij (@NavtaV) February 21, 2018













#WhistlePodu special thanks to Manish pandey for making @msdhoni angry in last over.. vintage dhoni is back...... pic.twitter.com/YvqMcyFOeG



— LOVER BOY..???????????????????????? (@BirthdayChiru) February 21, 2018



Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known for his coolness, but on Wednesday during India’s 2nd T20I against South Africa at Centurion captain cool almost lost his calm and yelled at Manish Pandey after the latter seemed to have lost his attention in the final over of Indian innings.And yes, this gave netizens a chance to flood the internet with funny memes.After the first ball of the over, Dhoni was caught yelling at Pandey asking him to pay attention to him and not get distracted.Later angry Dhoni smashed a high intensity six off the next ball. Dhoni and Pandey were sharing a 98-run partnership and earned a total score of 188 runs for the team. South Africa easily chased down the target.Well, social media users have not lost their golden opportunity to give us funny tweets. Here are some tweets which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter. Check it out.