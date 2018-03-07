Mohammed Shami Rejects Wife's Allegations, Here Is What Netizens Say



Hi

I'm Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai.

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018



Don't worry bhai jaan...New wale ka kam hi hota hai anap sanap new dena ...mujhe bhrosa hai aapke family se and aapse v

— Zia-ul Haque Ansari (@haque_jyaul) March 7, 2018



Brother, You carry on. Don't worry about this. We are proud of you. Koi kuch bhi bole hame fark nahi padta because "Log hamesha bura hi bolte hai chahe aap accha karo ya bura" #shami

— केशव जनेऊधारी (@kkashyap1707) March 7, 2018



His wife has already revealed the truth.... To media nehi, Shami khud jhuta hai

— Imran (@imraaaaannn1) March 7, 2018



1-2 chakkar ho gye to kya ho gya bhai,

Fisal jata hai aadmi kabhi kabhi,????

— $ubi ???? (@meri_delhi) March 7, 2018



Well. Still we can't say bro about whose right or wrong. Have to wait till it gets over.

— Fazal Mahmood ???????? (@fzlmahmood) March 7, 2018



शर्म आनी चाहिये . बेशर्म इन्सान इतनी खुबसुरत पत्नी मिली है पर गन्दगी पसन्द ... तु भी अजहर का चेला निकला

— मिशन आप साफ 2020 ???? (@robinjoshi880) March 7, 2018



Even if he has done crime? I wish he has not done. But if he has done, I want him to be punished.

— Aayesha Khan (@aayeshakhan92) March 7, 2018



Jokes aside, Shami ne maarne ki dhamki di hai. This is a very serious allegation

— Vatsalya Sharan (@vatsalya_sharan) March 7, 2018



Bhaag saaley...tere wife ne post kya...thadki kahi ka....tera extra marital affairs hai...wife ne tera pole khol diya

— dannyboy (@dannybehala) March 7, 2018



Hme kya dikh nai rha ki kaisa ra*dibaaz hai tu.. #LoveZihad krne ka bht shok chdha hai tujhe... kam se km Apni bacchi ka to sochta.. kya sanskar dega use... Tu team se bahr hi rh.. tere jaise mulle katue ki team me jgh b nai ab

— Desi Swag (@Kpsaini17) March 7, 2018

On Wednesday, Mohammed Shami put up a post on Social media rejecting all the allegations of domestic violence and extramarital affairs which his wife has leveled against him. Netizens lost no time in putting up their views on the entire controversy.In his post, Shami said,"Whatever news is being circulated about our personal life is absolutely false. It's a part of a major conspiracy against me," Shami wrote on Twitter. This is a major conspiracy against me in order to damage my reputation and game,"The response came soon after his wife Hasin Jahan shared a series of photos, including screenshots and alleged chats with many women on her Facebook page. She removed her post minutes after Shami posted the response on his Twitter page.While his coach Badruddin Siddiqui came to his support, social media users have a mixed reaction. Check it out