 Mohammadi Begum Went To Pakistan With Dreams But Returned With Tears, Here's Her Story
Her husband took her to Pakistan, where she was not allowed to contact her parents and was allegedly tortured.

Updated: 01 Mar 2018 05:32 PM
Photo: Twitter(ANI)

Hyderabad: After staying in Pakistan for more than 10 years, Mohammedi Begum was finally rescued and brought back to India. On the return of his daughter, her father thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her efforts.

Her Story:

Mohammadi Begum got married to Mohd Younus in 1996, over the phone. Younus purported himself to be a resident of Oman, but when Mohammadi went to live with him she came to know that he was a resident of Pakistan and was faking his identity.

Younus later took Mohammadi to Pakistan, where she was not allowed to contact her parents and was allegedly tortured.

 




"I went to Pakistan with my husband around 10 yrs ago. He used to beat & harass me a lot. Glad that I am finally back with my parents. It feels like Eid today," says Mohammedi Begum.

Earlier in 2017, Mohammedi's father had made a heartfelt appeal to the Centre and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help him in the release of his allegedly-abducted daughter from Pakistan. Later, on Swaraj's direction, Begum was granted a visa by Pakistan.

