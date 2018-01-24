 Modi's pic in Davos is being given a meme treatment
Search

Modi's pic in Davos is being given a meme treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been the subject of many of Memes

By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 09:06 AM
Modi's pic in Davos is being given a meme treatment

Photo: (Twitter,@vickytnwr)

New Delhi: If you are active on social media then you must aware of the word 'Meme'. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been the subject of many of Memes, thanks to trolls.

On Tuesday, Modi grabbed the attention of world media with his speech at World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos, his 52 minutes speech presented India as a big player. It is to be noted that Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend Davos meeting in about 20 years since HD Deve Gowda in 1997. But wait, social media seems more interested in something else.

On Tuesday Twitter flooded with a plethora of funny Memes on Modi's Davos visit. These memes will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter, check it out some of them here.

 








































Well, this was not the first time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meme went viral, last year Congress youth wing's online magazine Yuva Desh was slammed for a tweet that mocked Modi

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Oh No! Both Facebook And Instagram Goes Down For Indian Users

trending now

INDIA
Watch video: Pravin Togadia says VHP won't allow release ...
VIDEO
Alia Bhatt's picture goes viral online, got more than 1 ...
VIDEO
Know how Indian prayers failed Pakistan bombs