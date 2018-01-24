Modi's pic in Davos is being given a meme treatment

On Tuesday, Modi grabbed the attention of world media with his speech at World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos, his 52 minutes speech presented India as a big player. It is to be noted that Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend Davos meeting in about 20 years since HD Deve Gowda in 1997. But wait, social media seems more interested in something else.
On Tuesday Twitter flooded with a plethora of funny Memes on Modi's Davos visit. These memes will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter, check it out some of them here.
When you are getting late for the meeting but it's her first time in a snowfall pic.twitter.com/gyWWIbsbcb
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) January 23, 2018
???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/uHpVNenX5Y
— sane_insane (@Aawara86) January 23, 2018
WINTER IS COMING pic.twitter.com/GfTuYE4cre
— Ad. Gen. अलादीन (@vickytnwr) January 23, 2018
pic.twitter.com/OtsqJfhnLW
— Asjadullah Khan???????? (@cric_asjad) January 23, 2018
#ModiAtDavos PIC 1 Narendra Modi At Davos
PIC 2 Deve Gowda with PC in Davos 20 years ago pic.twitter.com/Pn83mPGAdi
— Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) January 23, 2018
#BTPodcast with @rashopines: PM Modi to address opening plenary at World Economic Forum, Superstar @iamsrk receives the Crystal award. For more on #WEF18 @Davos, download or stream: https://t.co/WNGR5D0OUN pic.twitter.com/XL62d6YXr4
— Business Today (@BT_India) January 23, 2018
Well, this was not the first time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meme went viral, last year Congress youth wing's online magazine Yuva Desh was slammed for a tweet that mocked Modi
First Published: 24 Jan 2018 09:00 AM