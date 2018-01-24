Model's Costume Catches Fire On Stage But She Remains Unhurt. Watch Video





: In a narrow escape, a model in an El Salvadorian beauty pageant was unharmed after her costume caught fire on stage.The model had donned a feather headdress which immediately caught fire when she walked past a man holding a flaming torch. However, oblivious of what's happening, she continued her walk while other pageant officials noticed the fire and rushed to her aid.The entire costume was completely destroyed, but luckily the contestant appeared to be unhurt. The pageant then resumed a little later after this mishap.