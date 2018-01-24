Model's Costume Catches Fire On Stage But She Remains Unhurt. Watch Video

Model Walks On Stage, Clueless That Her Costume Is On Fire. Watch https://t.co/JdzpQutVxi #TOI #indiegame #gamedev #unity3d #ABP #Traveller #golive #Healthcare #IndieGameDev #Davos #OscarNoms #Netaji #NationalGirlChildDay #travelblogger pic.twitter.com/pNJdGiPvcs
— Desire18.Com (@desirevile) January 24, 2018
The model had donned a feather headdress which immediately caught fire when she walked past a man holding a flaming torch. However, oblivious of what's happening, she continued her walk while other pageant officials noticed the fire and rushed to her aid.
The entire costume was completely destroyed, but luckily the contestant appeared to be unhurt. The pageant then resumed a little later after this mishap.
First Published: 24 Jan 2018 06:27 PM