ON CAMERA: In UP, Mob beats DJ 'wale babu' for refusing to play music at marriage



#WATCH Disc Jockey (DJ), along with his supporters, thrashed at a wedding at Bandhan Marriage Home in Agra allegedly because he refused to play music after 10 pm (20.02.18) pic.twitter.com/Zv6GKI6pxM

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, a Disc Jockey (DJ), along with his supporters were beaten up mob.As per reports, the mob thrashed the DJ at a wedding at Bandhan Marriage Home in Agra as he refused to play music after 10 pm.It can be seen in the video that a few men pounced on the DJ and thrashed him. They even broke the lights and sound system that was kept on the dance floor.The incident took place on February 20 and was recorded on CCTV camera.