 Bill Gates To Guest Star On 'The Big Bang Theory' Next Month & Fans Are Excited
The 62-year-old technocrat and philanthropist will guest star in an episode which will air next month, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Los Angeles: Microsoft founder Bill Gates is all set to cameo as himself in the popular sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". The 62-year-old technocrat and philanthropist will guest star in an episode which will air next month, Entertainment Weekly reported.

According to the plot, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) hosts Gates at work and her friendly neighbours would be seen trying everything to meet the billionaire entrepreneur.

Gates joins a long line of A-lister guest stars to feature on "TBBT"as themselves, including Carrie Fisher, Bill Nye, Stephen Hawking, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Buzz Aldrin, LeVar Burton, Steve Wozniak, and Stan Lee, among others.

He previously appeared as himself in a guest role on "Frasier" in 2001. Fans seemed pretty excited about the news























