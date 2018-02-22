Bill Gates To Guest Star On 'The Big Bang Theory' Next Month & Fans Are Excited







With him it should be called Big Buck Theory

— Alex (@alex_smrnov) February 22, 2018







Nice one, can't wait for the episode to air



— Fred Ogwayo (@OgwayoFred) February 21, 2018









@BillGates on The Big Bang Theory?! I’m super stoked!

— Daanish Virani (@daanishvUT) February 22, 2018











Holy heck that is awesome!!

— Alexis (@ruronirican) February 21, 2018

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is all set to cameo as himself in the popular sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". The 62-year-old technocrat and philanthropist will guest star in an episode which will air next month, Entertainment Weekly reported.According to the plot, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) hosts Gates at work and her friendly neighbours would be seen trying everything to meet the billionaire entrepreneur.He previously appeared as himself in a guest role on "Frasier" in 2001. Fans seemed pretty excited about the news