Meet Shloka Mehta, the rumored fiancée of Akash Ambani

: Reports on Mukesh Ambani's son Akash getting married to Shloka Mehta are floating around and here is all you need to know about Russel Mehta's daughter.Rosy Blue India is one of the country's leading diamond companies and she is also the co-founder of ConnectFor.After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School with Akash, Shloka Mehta went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University, New Jersey. She further pursued her Masters in Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.Shloka Mehta’s father, Russel Mehta, is the son of Arunkumar Ramniklal M., one of the co-founders of B Arunkumar & Co., way back in 1960 in Opera House, Mumbai's hub of diamond business.Akash and twin sister Isha are eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast-growing telecom venture.It is said that the Ambani and Mehta families have known each other for a very long time.