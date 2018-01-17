 Meet Samarpan Maiti, Mr. Gay World India 2018 whose story will inspire you
Meet Samarpan Maiti, Mr. Gay World India 2018 whose story will inspire you

The event was organized on Saturday at a Mumbai hotel by MGWI team which is led by Sushant Divgikar.

Updated: 17 Jan 2018 10:59 AM
Photo: facebook

Mumbai: Kolkata's Samarpan Maiti grabbed the title of Mr. Gay World India 2018(MGWI) while Ashish Chopra from Nagpur secured the first runner-up title. Their story is an inspiration for many who are struggling for their identity.

Mr. Gay World India 2018 (MGWI)

The event was organized on Saturday at a Mumbai hotel by MGWI team which is led by the famous Indian model, actor, performer, singer and video jockey Sushant Divgikar.

At first, out of 50 contestants, five finalists were selected. The process of selection included series of rounds like the photo shoot, written test, panel interview etc.

 



Their struggle

The story and struggle witnessed by the duo is a source of an inspiration for many. Maiti who hails from a middle-class family is a senior researcher in cancer drug discovery from an institute in Kolkata. When he was 19 years old his father passed away after which one of his friends took over all his responsibility.

He told media that he has always received strange reactions from the society because of his orientation.

Maiti will now represent the country at the world stage in Mr. Gay world in South Africa this year.

Photo: Facebook Photo: Facebook

Ashish Chopra currently working as a recruiter in Wipro has a similar story, coming out of all the stereotypes he emerged as the second best. He recognized about his orientation when he was in the first year of BBA in Symbiosis.

The road was never smooth for the duo, both of them had to struggle hard to convince their family about their orientation.

After winning the titles they are positive about the changes in the society and hopes that LGBTQ community will get their rights someday.

