Meet five year old Jannat, who is on mission to clean Srinagar's Dal lake



Srinagar: 5 year old Jannat, with support from her father, has taken an initiative to clean the Dal Lake. She says "People should not litter Dal lake and instead use dustbin for throwing waste." #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/450OabTgkY

— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018



Jannat is worried about jannat. What are we doing about it? Bravo to the little girl for showing us a big mirror. https://t.co/7sWr8h2OM2



— Rayees Bhat (@bhatray) January 22, 2018



A five-year-old kid, named Jannat, is on a mission to clean the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, along with her father. The girl is an inspiration to everyone.Jannat, a class KG student at Linton Hall Public School Srinagar, with her father's support, has begun the cleaning drive and is requesting everyone to use the dustbins instead of throwing wastages in Dal Lake.Speaking on the same, she said, "People should not litter Dal Lake and instead use dustbin for throwing waste.""People, including locals and tourists, always throw different kind of wastages, including chips covers, biscuit covers, disposables and water bottles that affect the beauty of Dal Lake. I want people to use the dustbins that have been installed around the lake," added Jannat.Dal Lake is the most famous water body of Kashmir, which attracts tourists from across the world every year.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded this little girl's effort to clean the Dal Lake."Hearing this little girl will make your morning even better! Great passion towards Swachhata," Prime Minister took to Twitter to share.The Government of Kashmir has launched a massive drive to clean up the state's iconic Dal Lake and attract more tourists. The drive, being run by the state's Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), aims to clear the lake of weeds like lily pads, creepers, algae, water plants and other waste material. Lily pads are one the most widespread weed in the lake.