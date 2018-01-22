 Manforce goes 'Desi', announces new 'Adrak and Honey' flavoured condoms
Facebook post by Manforce had created a buzz on the internet, which reads "Winters, now made cozier.Introducing Manforce Adrak flavored condoms."

By: || Updated: 22 Jan 2018 08:49 AM
Photo: (Facebook)

New Delhi: From strawberry to chocolates and achari flavor last year, condom industry has always been creative in introducing the new flavors, so that they don't turn boring, but this time they have really devised something out of the box. Now Manforce is bringing "Adrak flavor" Condoms !!

On January 18, a Facebook post by Manforce had created a buzz on the internet, which reads "Winters, now made cozier.
Introducing Manforce Adrak flavored condoms."

Here is the Facebook post:



We Indians love tea and when it comes to ginger tea, our love for "Chai" multiplies. From a college-going youth to grandfather at home, 'adrak wali chai' is everyone's top favorite and hence the makers feel that this will give a big boost to the sale of the product and attract "desi consumers".

Well, netizens seem really curious to this latest "Adrak flavor" condoms. While some asked their queries others put forward their suggestions. A plethora of reactions bombarded on social media.

 















Some even gave their suggestions:









Some creative minds have even given their suggestion for 'tulsi' flavoured condoms

