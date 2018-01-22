Manforce goes 'Desi', announces new 'Adrak and Honey' flavoured condoms

On January 18, a Facebook post by Manforce had created a buzz on the internet, which reads "Winters, now made cozier.
Introducing Manforce Adrak flavored condoms."
Here is the Facebook post:
We Indians love tea and when it comes to ginger tea, our love for "Chai" multiplies. From a college-going youth to grandfather at home, 'adrak wali chai' is everyone's top favorite and hence the makers feel that this will give a big boost to the sale of the product and attract "desi consumers".
Well, netizens seem really curious to this latest "Adrak flavor" condoms. While some asked their queries others put forward their suggestions. A plethora of reactions bombarded on social media.
Introducing Manforce Adrak flavored condoms. In this winter you will not get caught by cough if you use #ManforceAdrak #जय हो मैनफोर्स की pic.twitter.com/w14gTMPnsz
— Syed Faizur Rahman (@FaizurRahman24) January 21, 2018
Forget Strawberry Chocolate Flavours, Adrak Flavoured Condoms Are Here . Kudos to @ManforceIndia for this great launch. #ManforceAdrak
— Aditya Kashyap (@IAmGareebAadmi) January 21, 2018
Wow, this is really interesting! Now we don't need to put Adrak in Adrak Wali Chai as @ManforceIndia just launched #ManforceAdrak condoms
— *Uncle Ji* (@Hitler_uncle) January 21, 2018
Some even gave their suggestions:
Some creative minds have even given their suggestion for 'tulsi' flavoured condoms
First Published: 22 Jan 2018 08:47 AM