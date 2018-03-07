 Man Poses As Engineer, Steals Rs 18 Lakh From ATM In UP's Shamli
Muzaffarnagar: A man masquerading as an engineer allegedly stole more than Rs 18 lakh from an ATM of the Indian Overseas Bank in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Avnish Gautam, SHO of Sadar police station, said the bank officials have told them that a man, posing as an engineer, had visited the bank yesterday to repair the automated teller machine (ATM) installed there.

He entered the bank's "strong room", managed to crack the secret password and removed Rs 18.37 lakh from the ATM, Gautam said.

The matter came to light when customers complained to bank official about shortage of cash in the ATM.

The police is looking at the CCTV camera footage for clues and also questioning the bank's staffers.

