 Man Mistakes His Own Son For Wife's Alleged Lover, Attacks Him With An Axe
The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district

By: || Updated: 27 Jan 2018 03:23 PM
PTI

Kurnool: In an unfortunate incident, a man attacked his own son with an axe after he mistook him to be his wife’s alleged lover. The tragic incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.


The accused, Somanna, saw his son lying on the bed on Friday morning and mistook him to be the man his wife was having an affair with. Without verifying, he attacked the 14-year-old boy, with an axe, according to a Times Of India report.


The boy identified as Parusuram has sustained serious injuries on his hands and shoulders.


Realising that he had attacked his own son, Somanna broke down. He has now been arrested under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published:
