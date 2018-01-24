 Man Gets Hit By Train As He Attempts A Stupid Selfie Stunt. Watch Disturbing Video
The you​ngster,​ identified as Shiva has been admitted to a hospital in Lingampally with severe head injuries

Updated: 24 Jan 2018 05:07 PM
Hyderabad: After a Kashmir man's train stunt went viral, another disturbing video has surfaced on the internet.

The video shows a young man hit by a speeding MMTS train in Hyderabad's Lingampally who is posing for a selfie video. Despite warning by his friends as the train approaches him, he remains glued to the spot and gets mowed down by the train.


The you​ngster,​ identified as Shiva has been admitted to a hospital in Lingampally with severe head injuries as reported by India Today. His condition is now said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the Railway police has registered a case under 147 IR act and trespassing against him. Hope this unfortunate incident knocks some sense into the minds of such selfie-obsessed youngsters.

