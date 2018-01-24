Man Gets Hit By Train As He Attempts A Stupid Selfie Stunt. Watch Disturbing Video

The video shows a young man hit by a speeding MMTS train in Hyderabad's Lingampally who is posing for a selfie video. Despite warning by his friends as the train approaches him, he remains glued to the spot and gets mowed down by the train.
Watch the video here (Warning: Graphic content ahead)
Hyderabad: Height of Selfie obsession! Dramatic Selfie video of a young boy who escaped with Minor injuries after being hit by MMTS train in Hyderabad. Railway police registers case. @abpnewstv pic.twitter.com/mRixEAXdNO
— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) January 24, 2018
The youngster, identified as Shiva has been admitted to a hospital in Lingampally with severe head injuries as reported by India Today. His condition is now said to be stable.
Meanwhile, the Railway police has registered a case under 147 IR act and trespassing against him. Hope this unfortunate incident knocks some sense into the minds of such selfie-obsessed youngsters.
