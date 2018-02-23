 Man discovers giant spider at home when kids asked ‘should we make breakfast for him too’
The incident happened in Australia when the man woke up early in the morning to prepare breakfast

Updated: 23 Feb 2018 06:37 PM
Image: representational/Yahoo.com

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident in Australia, an Australian radio and TV presenter shared a photograph of a fist-sized spider.

The post on twitter was able to get a lot of attention mainly because of the subtitle of the shared photograph. The subtitle says –

Every so often I just think “farrrrrk living in Australia.” When my kids asked me at 7am if we should make breakfast for the spider too. That was one of those moments.



Apparently, the radio and TV presenter first noticed the spider in the morning. His children asked if they should make breakfast for the uninvited visitor. This uninvited visitor was later identified as a venomous huntsman.

Reportedly, this spider got its name for its “speed and mode of hunting.”

Fellow Twitter users were also shocked to see this big spider. Here are some of the reactions - 

















