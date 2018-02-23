Man discovers giant spider at home when kids asked ‘should we make breakfast for him too’



Every so often I just think “farrrrrk living in Australia.” When my kids asked me at 7am if we should make breakfast for the spider too. That was one of those moments. ???? pic.twitter.com/9dCrX3N4CT

— Marc Fennell (@MarcFennell) February 18, 2018



See the second pair of legs under the doorframe - they're breeding pic.twitter.com/JyOWSXfqW6



— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) February 18, 2018





It's like the smaller one is shy and the big one is saying "nah Kev, come out, they're cool here"

— the woods are lovely dark and deep (@rAdelaidegrl) February 18, 2018



She can lay more than 200 eggs in her sac



— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) February 19, 2018





Yeah, you better make breakfast for the spider - she's eating for 200 now...

— Darkly, Glass Darkly. (@jetztgibtshaue) February 19, 2018



Funnel Web spiders are venomous and the Sydney version potentially deadly (although no one has died in a long time since there is an anti-venom). They are much smaller. Huntsman are huge but non-aggressive and only mildly toxic.



— Sandra Witzel (@sandrawitzel) February 19, 2018





I zoomed in and they are both on the inside! Hell no RUN

— Adam Weston (@Adamweston90) February 18, 2018

In a bizarre incident in Australia, an Australian radio and TV presenter shared a photograph of a fist-sized spider.The post on twitter was able to get a lot of attention mainly because of the subtitle of the shared photograph. The subtitle says –Every so often I just think “farrrrrk living in Australia.” When my kids asked me at 7am if we should make breakfast for the spider too. That was one of those moments.Apparently, the radio and TV presenter first noticed the spider in the morning. His children asked if they should make breakfast for the uninvited visitor. This uninvited visitor was later identified as a venomous huntsman.Reportedly, this spider got its name for its “speed and mode of hunting.”Fellow Twitter users were also shocked to see this big spider. Here are some of the reactions -