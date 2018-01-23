 Mamata Banerjee Is Unhappy With Modi For Not Declaring Netaji’s Birthday As National Holiday, Twitter Is Angry Too
Many on Twitter echoed Mamata's sentiments and urged the government to declare it as a national holiday

Updated: 23 Jan 2018 06:01 PM
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday criticised the Narendra Modi government for not declaring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday a national holiday and said the freedom fighter is yet to get his due honours.

The people of this country are still keen on finding out the truth about Netaji’s disappearance, the CM said after offering floral tributes to the war hero at Red Road here on the occasion of his 121st birth anniversary.

“The birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has not yet been declared a national holiday. Cannot we show this much respect to him? The state had announced public holiday on January 23 years ago,” the CM said. If the ruling dispensation cannot honour Netaji, then it is best not to keep any expectation from them, she retorted.

“The people of the country want to know what happened to him. There is a version which only a section believes,” the CM said. Banerjee also used the occasion to hit out at the Centre for disbanding the planning commission. “Netaji had envisaged the formation of the planning commission but it was disbanded (by Modi government),” she rued.

Many on Twitter echoed Mamata's sentiments and urged the government to declare it as a national holiday

























(With PTI inputs)

