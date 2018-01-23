Mamata Banerjee Is Unhappy With Modi For Not Declaring Netaji’s Birthday As National Holiday, Twitter Is Angry Too







Its so sad to hear that apart from WB no other State or Centre commemorates Netaji's bday. A man who even made Hitler bow down seems a forgotten Hero in India. Quite shameful. Hope our Government realizes this and declares 23rd January a National Holiday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. #Netaji pic.twitter.com/4t2Pnv7E4b

— Avijeet Sinha (@AvijeetSinha) January 23, 2018





@narendramodi Netaji Birthday should be declared as National Holiday with father of the nation.. Gandhi is no way come even close to Netaji.. Gandhi and Nehru are involved in partition.. India would have been a first world country if Netaji was our first pm @republic #Netaji



— Deep (@DeepChowdhury14) January 23, 2018







A tribute to #Netaji on his birthday. I wish @PMOIndia have declared a national holiday on this day.

— Hemantgiri S Goswami (@hemantgirig) January 23, 2018





Netaji's Birthday should be declared a national holiday as Netaji is never less than Gandhi.



— rohitbhanjachowdhury (@rohitbhanjacho3) January 23, 2018







People have time to argue over stupid unnecessary things but no time to respect the legacy of great freedom fighter like #Netaji @narendramodi @PMOIndia #NetajiSubhashChandraBose birthday should be declared as a National Holiday, isn't it?@aajtak @ndtv @otvnews @Naveen_Odisha



— PRATIK JENA (@Cheel13) January 23, 2018







Hope from next year Govt will declare Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birthday as National Holiday. It is not a big demand for a hero who sacrificed everything for the Country



— Dinesh Sharan (@DineshSharan6) January 23, 2018







Today is the Great Day for each Indian as the #birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, this day deserves to be a National Holiday, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is the Father of the Nation, similarly he is the Great Fighter of the Nation. #Independent .

— Somnath Hazari (@SumuHazari) January 23, 2018

: West Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday criticised the Narendra Modi government for not declaring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday a national holiday and said the freedom fighter is yet to get his due honours.The people of this country are still keen on finding out the truth about Netaji’s disappearance, the CM said after offering floral tributes to the war hero at Red Road here on the occasion of his 121st birth anniversary.PTI“The people of the country want to know what happened to him. There is a version which only a section believes,” the CM said. Banerjee also used the occasion to hit out at the Centre for disbanding the planning commission. “Netaji had envisaged the formation of the planning commission but it was disbanded (by Modi government),” she rued.(With PTI inputs)