Male Volunteers March Delhi Streets In Boxer Shorts To Say Clothes Don't Cause Rapes



3-year old brutally raped by 45 year old man in Kolkata while girl's 5-year old brother begged him to stop.



Gut wrenching. Sickened to my core. He shud be given death penalty immediately. Can't understand anyone who thinks otherwise.#RapeRoko https://t.co/TsrwiVuhI2

— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) March 6, 2018

Male volunteers of the DCW's Rape Roko campaign on Wednesday walked the streets of the national capital wearing only their boxer shorts to give the message that clothes do not cause rape, sick mentality does.The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had launched the Rape Roko campaign after the brutal rape of an eight-month-old baby in January.The volunteers marched from Mandi House to Central Park carrying boards and placards with slogans like "Her clothes are not short, your mentality is" and "What clothes was the eight-month-old baby wearing?" -- in a bid to challenge the mentality that tends to shame the survivors.The protesters expressed anger against the silence of society and government on rapes and appealed people to join the movement and reach Central Park, Connaught Place at 9.30 am on March 8 to form a peaceful human chain.They demanded strong action against rapists and completion of trials in case of sexual assault within six months.Another protester, Jatin, had a placard that read I feel safe in these Boxers. How much fabric does she need to feel safe?Many girls also attended the rally to extend their support to the cause.The Indian Medical Association and the district court bar associations in Delhi have also extended their support to the campaign.In a letter to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, the IMA had said: "We strongly support the peoples movement Rape Roko launched by DCW chief to demand a robust criminal justice system which ensures cases of sexual crimes against women and children are tried by fast-track courts within six months and rapists of children are essentially accorded death penalty as a strong deterrent for others against such crimes".The IMA has requested their state and local branches in Delhi to join the movement.The co-ordination committee of all district court bar associations in Delhi have also supported the movement, a senior DCW official said.