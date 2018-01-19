Malaysian sultan gets famous 'Flintstones car' as gift

Remember, Hanna Barbera animated series 'The Flintstones' which was based on the lives of Fred and Wilma Flintstone in the stone age and their amazing car that run on feet? Flintstones car is now a reality.According to a Facebook post on John Sultan's page, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the ruler of the state of Malaysia's Johor, was recently gifted a working replica of the famous Flintstones car by a fellow royal from Pahang state as a belated birthday gift.The Facebook post reads that unlike Flintstone's car of the stone age, this car runs on a motor which implies that the driver doesn't have to use his feet to accelerate the vehicle.The model looks exactly similar to the original Flintstone's car as shown in the cartoon. It has a wood-like finish on the wheels and a roof of a tattered cloth.Hanna-Barbera animated series, 'The Flintstones' is a famous 1960's cartoon which is based on the lives of Fred and Wilma Flintstone in the early stone age.It is said that 'The Flintstones' is sultan's favorite cartoon. Moreover, Sultan is known for his attractive collection of vehicles, which includes vintage three-wheelers and Rolls-Royces etc.