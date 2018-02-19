Maharashtra creates massive rangoli to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra: On Monday country is celebrating the 388th birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His life of fearlessness has always been a source of an inspiration to the youth of the nation.

The Jayanti is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharastra. The artists from state's Latur district have paid their tribute to the great warrior in their own unique style.



Laturkar paying tributes to Lord Shivaji Maharaj by setting World Record. Giant Rangoli of 1 Lakh SqFt is unveiled for public on the eve of Shivjayanti!

They have created a world record with a massive rangoli of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The immense rangoli covered area of more than 11,18,743 sq ft area. Nearly 50 thousand kg rangoli powder has been used in making the beautiful rangoli.

The entire work of rangoli was done in more than two days thereby creating a world record.

50,000 kg Rangoli

78 Rangoli artists

4 Days of effort

11,18,743 Sq feet (world's largest) Rangoli portrait

Unfathomable reverence to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



World's biggest Rangoli of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj created in Latur,Maharashtra by Mangesh Nipanikar,Tejesh Sherkhane,Dinesh lokhande & 50 others in just 72 hours. 50000 kg Rangoli used.. Total area is 2.5 acres.

