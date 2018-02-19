Maharashtra creates massive rangoli to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Laturkar paying tributes to Lord Shivaji Maharaj by setting World Record. Giant Rangoli of 1 Lakh SqFt is unveiled for public on the eve of Shivjayanti! Congratulations #Latur pic.twitter.com/jH2JGBwoO7
— Pravin R Shivangikar (@REACHPRAVIN) February 17, 2018
50,000 kg Rangoli
78 Rangoli artists
4 Days of effort
11,18,743 Sq feet (world's largest) Rangoli portrait
Unfathomable reverence to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. ????#ShivajiJayanti pic.twitter.com/YdDcwXrPyt
— Onkar Pandey (@iOnkarPandey) February 19, 2018
World's biggest Rangoli of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj created in Latur,Maharashtra by Mangesh Nipanikar,Tejesh Sherkhane,Dinesh lokhande & 50 others in just 72 hours. 50000 kg Rangoli used.. Total area is 2.5 acres. #Shivjayanti #ShivajiMaharaj #शिवजयंती #प्रभोशिवाजीराजा pic.twitter.com/ucBl0mSLPA
— Vinayak Pujari (@vinayakpujari42) February 19, 2018
The world record Rangoli of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in latur Maharashtra 70 people ,72 hours worked, 50,000 kg Rangoli. 10000 sq feet area pic.twitter.com/6CiOkUqqvc
— Pramod S S (@PramodSS7) February 18, 2018
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Portrait made up from Rangoli on abt 9388sqft. area#ShivajiMaharaj Jayanti@BaliramWatane #Jawaharvidyalayajintur pic.twitter.com/KyjP2FM3TI
— MaHeShWaR???? (@MWendole) February 18, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.