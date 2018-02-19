 Maharashtra creates massive rangoli to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
The artists from Maharashtra's Latur district have paid their tribute to the great warrior with a massive rangoli which created a world record.

Source: Twitter (@iOnkarPandey)

Maharashtra: On Monday country is celebrating the 388th birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His life of fearlessness has always been a source of an inspiration to the youth of the nation.

The Jayanti is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharastra. The artists from state's Latur district have paid their tribute to the great warrior in their own unique style.




They have created a world record with a massive rangoli of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The immense rangoli covered area of more than 11,18,743 sq ft area. Nearly 50 thousand kg rangoli powder has been used in making the beautiful rangoli.

The entire work of rangoli was done in more than two days thereby creating a world record.

 Netizens lost no time in expressing their love for the lovely rangoli.















