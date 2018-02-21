 LOL! these funny tweets on Kamal Haasan party launch will make you laugh until you cry
Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his political party “Makkal Needhi Maiam”

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 10:39 PM
Photo: Twitter(@Atheist_Krishna)

Tamil Nadu: If you are active on social media then you must aware of the word ‘meme’. Netizens carve out memes out of everything.

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his political party “Makkal Needhi Maiam” at the founding function in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and yes netizens designed funny memes out of this too.

Twitter bombarded with a lot of fun tweets which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter, check it out some of them here.























































