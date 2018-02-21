LOL! these funny tweets on Kamal Haasan party launch will make you laugh until you cry

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his political party “Makkal Needhi Maiam” at the founding function in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and yes netizens designed funny memes out of this too.
Twitter bombarded with a lot of fun tweets which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter, check it out some of them here.
Candidates have already been declared for #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/fRDNLG7M9o
— Kanatunga (@Kanatunga) February 21, 2018
The trouble with actors... they genuinely believe they are the person they are copying.#KamalHassan #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/JBSqSZOuCy
— Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) February 21, 2018
#KamalPartyLaunch The future CM with the past CMs. pic.twitter.com/GHKMdUkRB0
— Mohan (@Mohan195407) February 20, 2018
#KamalPartyLaunch Kamal Hassan who was earlier terrorised for talking about Hindu Terror is now set to launch a new Political Party!
Will he continue his fight against fascism & would his stardom work in Tamil Nadu?#KamalsPoliticalEntry pic.twitter.com/P1dSC2of8K
— Desi PoliTicks 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) February 21, 2018
Why KamalHaasan Didn't Attend #AbdulKalam Funeral ?
After #Kamal's Organ & Body Donation in 2002 KamalHaasan Stop Attending Funerals !#கமல்ஹாசன் #Kalam #KamalHaasan #NaalaiNamadhe #maiam #KamalHaasanPoliticalEntry #KamalsPoliticalEntry #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/gDbjYhJvd7
— KamalHaasan - KamalismForever (@KamalismForever) February 21, 2018
Close Enough:
Tamils After #KamalPartyLaunch 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jt7GgLaKHt
— Sharma Ji Ka Launda😋 (@BeingRasscal) February 21, 2018
Will Kamal Haasan fit in to their large political boots?@ikamalhaasan #KamalPartyLaunch#KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/PZgNTwgWWl
— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) February 21, 2018
Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has met so many CMs of TN before... Does he aspire to be one? @ikamalhaasan sollungo Sir! #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/bVfIYxd26Y
— S Ramachandran (@indiarama) February 21, 2018
Simply Waste... #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/Ot8t8aOSrQ
— தமிழ் அமிழ்து 🕯️🕯️ (@tamilamildhu) February 21, 2018
Kamal and the Kamal they told him not to worry about.#KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/vpALK5A6Kk
— Subhashish Dhar (@subhashish06) February 21, 2018
Kamal Haasan Launches His Political Party. His Supporters Do Realise The Difference Between 'Kamal' & 'Kalam' Or Do They?#KamalPartyLaunch #KamalHaasanPoliticalEntry #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/WNIrOEiAIJ
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 21, 2018
Breaking News
Rajnikanth Kamal Hasan ke pair chhuu rahe hai.
Ye kya Anarth ho gya? pic.twitter.com/JB3bQh94SD
— Pseudo Prophet (@PseudoProphet) February 21, 2018
Next Tamil Nadu cabinet.....! pic.twitter.com/p4EUMEcVTS
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 15, 2017
