LOL! these funny tweets on Kamal Haasan party launch will make you laugh until you cry



The trouble with actors... they genuinely believe they are the person they are copying.#KamalHassan #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/JBSqSZOuCy

— Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) February 21, 2018



#KamalPartyLaunch Kamal Hassan who was earlier terrorised for talking about Hindu Terror is now set to launch a new Political Party!



Will he continue his fight against fascism & would his stardom work in Tamil Nadu?#KamalsPoliticalEntry pic.twitter.com/P1dSC2of8K

— Desi PoliTicks 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) February 21, 2018



Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has met so many CMs of TN before... Does he aspire to be one? @ikamalhaasan sollungo Sir! #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/bVfIYxd26Y

— S Ramachandran (@indiarama) February 21, 2018



Kamal and the Kamal they told him not to worry about.#KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/vpALK5A6Kk

— Subhashish Dhar (@subhashish06) February 21, 2018



Kamal Haasan Launches His Political Party. His Supporters Do Realise The Difference Between 'Kamal' & 'Kalam' Or Do They?#KamalPartyLaunch #KamalHaasanPoliticalEntry #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/WNIrOEiAIJ

— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 21, 2018



Breaking News



Rajnikanth Kamal Hasan ke pair chhuu rahe hai.



Ye kya Anarth ho gya? pic.twitter.com/JB3bQh94SD

— Pseudo Prophet (@PseudoProphet) February 21, 2018



Next Tamil Nadu cabinet.....! pic.twitter.com/p4EUMEcVTS

— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 15, 2017

If you are active on social media then you must aware of the word ‘meme’. Netizens carve out memes out of everything.Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his political party “Makkal Needhi Maiam” at the founding function in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and yes netizens designed funny memes out of this too.Twitter bombarded with a lot of fun tweets which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter, check it out some of them here.