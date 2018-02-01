Lol! these funny tweets on Budget 2018 will make you laugh until you cry

He started his presentation with a viewpoint on the economy. "4 years we pledged to give an honest, clean and transparent government, We promised to build a strong and confident India. India was part of the fragile 5 and we have decisively reversed this," he said.
While a different section of the society had different expectations from the budget, netizens too expressed their demands from the Finance Minister in their own unique style.
Twitter bursts with lots of funny reactions which took a jibe at the Finance Minister. Check it out
#Budget2018
Rare or exclusive picture while Arun Jaitley announcing budget in Parliament pic.twitter.com/ITbXfiaNrC
— Lu Cky (@shukla_lucky) February 1, 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, your policies are making poor people of India extreme poor and rich people extreme rich!
Then how can common people of India expect acche din from your #Budget2018 ? pic.twitter.com/BjBTyqBzTM
— Sujesh (@sujesh__kannur) February 1, 2018
Modi teaching Arun Jhootly to present a Good budget for the 4th time ????????????????#Budget2018 #RajasthanByPolls #CommonManKiBaat Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/xIkg1Eif9h
— Truth Be Told (@ISee_Truth) February 1, 2018
Pic 1 : Arun jaitley rest of the year
Pic 2: During Budget #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/ocMlrvdQ1u
— Shubham Choudhary (@pizzawithbeer) February 1, 2018
Everyone to Arun Jaitley after #Budget2018 : pic.twitter.com/uIE1ddfRjY
— Manish Waghela (@iManishWaghela) February 1, 2018
Finally Finance minister Arun Jaitley and his team arrived to delhi for the #UnionBudget2018 presentation ahead. This will surely boost thr economy of our country. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/hlPdAJAP19
— Manoj Kumar (@shabstech) February 1, 2018
Apparently another Ardent follower of Numerology-the current Finance Minister, Shri Arun Jaitley ji born on 28 Dec, a No 1 announces the much awaited budget on a no 1 date, 1st Feb...not only this year but how many of you guys noticed the same Phenomenon (Central Budget) on 1st pic.twitter.com/ifX3DVuyg2
— swettajumaani (@swetta_jumaani) February 1, 2018
Arun Jaitley memorizing his speech earlier today. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/YM9VUp9wzg
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018
#Breaking News
FM Arun Jaitley to announce New #PakodaTax in #Budget2018 after PM revealed Pakoda seller's earn ₹200/day#PakoadaRojgar #Budget2018WithTimesNow @shakilpatel86 @alamgirizvi @NoushadKuthar @shammikoppala1 @KPadmaRani1 @SufiyanRoshan @PoojaCh26136653 pic.twitter.com/eWcf7nQVNZ
— moin naz (@moin_naz) February 1, 2018
To - FM Arun Jaitley
You promised me love (acche din)
That would never die
That promise you’ve made
Was only a lie
#Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/D1RAQ9Fg6J
— Er. Shashi Zanje (@iamShashizanje) February 1, 2018
