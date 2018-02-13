 Kiss Day: Seal Your Bond Of Love With A Romantic Kiss!
Search

Kiss Day: Seal Your Bond Of Love With A Romantic Kiss!

When words fail, a kiss speaks a thousand words.

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 10:56 AM
Kiss Day: Seal Your Bond Of Love With A Romantic Kiss!

AFP

New Delhi: It's just a day left for Valentine's Day, and that brings us to Kiss Day today!

Nothing spells romance and sweetness of love better than a kiss. When words fail, a kiss speaks a thousand words. So, give your partner that unforgettable kiss which will leave them wanting for more.

The best part is you can be as creative in a kiss as you want to be. Kissing is an art and there are different types of kisses to express your love in myriad ways. It can be as simple as a peck on the cheek and as romantic as a French kiss.

Here is a list of the many kisses to help express your love. Try them out!

  • The Forehead Kiss

  • The French Kiss

  • The Single-Lip Kiss

  • The Hand Kiss

  • The Earlobe Kiss

  • Lingering Lip Kiss

  • The Cheek Kiss

  • The Peck

  • The Air Kiss


 

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Facebook Becoming A Site For Older People As Youngsters Switch To Instagram And Snapchat

trending now

INDIA
Modi invites Omani businesses to invest in India
INDIA
Good news! Price of stent used for heart surgeries ...
INDIA
Guy asks Amazon’s Alexa ‘Will you marry me?’, ...