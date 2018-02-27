 Kim Kardashian Features On The Cover Of Vogue India And People Are Just Furious
Search

Kim Kardashian Features On The Cover Of Vogue India And People Are Just Furious

Vogue India shared some incredible images of Kim Kardashian in an exquisitely designed beige lehenga.

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 11:19 PM
Kim Kardashian Features On The Cover Of Vogue India And People Are Just Furious

Photo: Instagram/Twitter

New Delhi: Vogue India shared some incredible images of Kim Kardashian in an exquisitely designed beige lehenga.

The international reality TV star is gracing the cover of Vogue India’s March Issue. But this has sparked debate on social media, some people think that she is the wrong choice for Vogue India's March cover.

 




On Monday, 37-year-old Kardashian displayed one of two covers she shot for the March issue of Vogue India. Some questioned her nationality while others came in her open support.







A Twitter user posted,"India has Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, and Aishwarya Rai and they get Kim Kardashian? Vogue India is truly trash and over for not acknowledging brown beauty."

 



Check it out some part of the burning debate, which is going on social media.



































































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Virat Kohli Gives Shikhar Dhawan A Head Massage, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet

trending now

VIDEO
Sridevi Demise: Boney Kapoor not allowed to fly outside ...
VIDEO
Watch how Vetran actress Sridevi's death stuns everyone
VIDEO
Sridevi Demise: SRK, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone visit Anil ...