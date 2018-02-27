Kim Kardashian Features On The Cover Of Vogue India And People Are Just Furious





India has Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, and Aishwarya Rai and they get Kim Kardashian? Vogue India is truly trash and over for not acknowledging brown beauty.



— ‏ً (@dornanjohnsonn) February 27, 2018







*Indian women gracing the cover of international fashion magazine*



Indians: Indian women are making india proud abroad



*Kim kardashian graced the cover for vogue India 2018*



Indians: we don't want it, we want only and only an Indian artist to grace the cover of our magazine



— Rihesus (@rihrobfenty) February 27, 2018







Outrage over Kim Kardashian being on the cover of @VOGUEIndia.



I wonder how Indians would react if Americans said,



“We have so many GORGEOUS American girls who could be on the cover of Vogue USA but you put this Indian woman on there. In 2018. Newp.” pic.twitter.com/5n83F0Tt2w



— LALO DAGACH (@LaloDagach) February 27, 2018







idc about Kim Kardashian being on vogue India BUT



the only thing that’s annoying is the many brown to dark skin Indians who are underrepresented by their light skinned counterparts????



especially since many of them have just as beautiful (if not more) features



— amanlicious (@RoadKillAman) February 27, 2018







You do realise Kim Kardashian on an Indian vogue is diversity right? Here's a picture of what diversity looks like (Italia vogue) Vs Indian vogue pic.twitter.com/Eu6QqC140Z



— Megan (@MeganIsSaying) February 27, 2018







Kim Kardashian on the Vogue India cover is nothing special... but I’m actually more concerned that even when the magazine chooses to feature Indian celebrities and models, they are almost never dark skinned. Which is a gross misrepresentation of real-life India.



— ???? (@cleopavitra) February 27, 2018







Y’all acting like Vogue India renamed the damn magazine to “Vogue Kim Kardashian”. Get off her meat, she looks good af



— Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) February 27, 2018







Kim Kardashian in a lehnga...



In vogue India.



Putting desi's on the map.. kind of ???? pic.twitter.com/IaYD32eesu



— Anj Baig (@AnjPMG) February 27, 2018







so many pretty Indian models out there and Vogue India somehow chooses kendall jenner and kim kardashian for their covers. How hard is it to have Indian women represent Indian culture.



— n (@nxvyaa) February 27, 2018







It’s 2pm and I’ve already read 20 “why did Vogue India use Kim Kardashian instead of a desi woman?” tweets, why are so many brown girls getting pressed like they were personally robbed of a modelling job? ????



— طاهرة یاسمین (@tahiraymalik) February 27, 2018







Same woman criticizing Vogue India are the same ones that don't embrace their nose, skin (skin bleaching) and eye colors (contacts) ! I see it everyday in Canada! ⚡️ “Vogue India faces backlash for Kim Kardashian West cover” https://t.co/b0xSKg8tov



— BRITNEY WALDRON (@BritneyWaldron) February 27, 2018

Vogue India shared some incredible images of Kim Kardashian in an exquisitely designed beige lehenga.The international reality TV star is gracing the cover of Vogue India’s March Issue. But this has sparked debate on social media, some people think that she is the wrong choice for Vogue India's March cover.On Monday, 37-year-old Kardashian displayed one of two covers she shot for the March issue of Vogue India. Some questioned her nationality while others came in her open support.A Twitter user posted,"India has Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, and Aishwarya Rai and they get Kim Kardashian? Vogue India is truly trash and over for not acknowledging brown beauty."Check it out some part of the burning debate, which is going on social media.