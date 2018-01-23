Careless Much? Kashmir Youth Lays Down Under Moving Train On Railways Track For A Stunt

As reckless it can get, recently a video has surfaced on internet in which a young boy is seen engaging in a daring train stunt. The video which claims to belong from Kashmir, shows how he lies down on the railway tracks as an oncoming train speeds towards him.After the train passes over him while he remains unscathed, the youth emerges from the tracks screaming of victory.The exact place, date and location of the video is not yet known but such bizarre stunts do not scream of victory but stupidity and carelessness. Whether it was a bet made with friends or urge to perform a stunt, risking one's precious life for it is just not worth it.Just for a few minutes of internet fame, a lot of youngsters have been performing and posting life-threatening acts online. We strongly recommend that youth abstain from such acts and not indulge in foolishness.