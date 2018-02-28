Karti Chidambaram's Arrest Has Once Again Given Social Media Users A Meme Fest











Exclusive Picture coming from Lutyens Bungalow after Karti Chidambaram arrested. pic.twitter.com/HWockIHODx

— LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) February 28, 2018







PC Jr: Why did you arrest me? I did not do anything wrong. I was only following my dad's order.



Officer: Don't worry. We don't want to separate a father from his son. He will join you soon.#KartiChidambaram pic.twitter.com/S7aiJPtfV7



— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 28, 2018













It's a HAPPY DAY for the anti corruption crusader

👉#KartiChidambaram arrested



Its a SAD DAY for the Dharmic Hindu

👉Shankarachrya Jayendra Saraswathi of the कांची कमाकोटी पीठ leaves his mortal remains@uttrashada @ParasKGhelani @Swamy39 @iAbhishek_J @SwamiGeetika pic.twitter.com/tjBugIeIt0



— Vineet_24 (@vineet_24) February 28, 2018

















Congress: 😤We dare you to arrest...

*CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram*

Congress: 😢 This is vendetta...



Meanwhile in Odisha Assembly bypoll, Congress wiped out of race. Literally.



Congress: 🙄 It's a moral victory...



Point is... Never mind.

— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) February 28, 2018

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 46-year-old businessman Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case from Chennai airport.Karti was returning from London and was taken into custody as soon as he landed in Chennai. He is accused of taking bribes to help INX Media, a television company in getting clearance for foreign investments when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.Well, his arrest has no doubt created a buzz on the social media with a plethora of funny reactions. Check it out.