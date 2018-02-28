Karti Chidambaram's Arrest Has Once Again Given Social Media Users A Meme Fest

Karti was returning from London and was taken into custody as soon as he landed in Chennai. He is accused of taking bribes to help INX Media, a television company in getting clearance for foreign investments when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.
Well, his arrest has no doubt created a buzz on the social media with a plethora of funny reactions. Check it out.
Karti Chidambaram (@KartiPC ) son of @PChidambaram_IN , arrested today morning by CBI. My thoughts & prayers with him. #KartiChidambaram #KartiPCarrested pic.twitter.com/MhIWrB9mVE
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 28, 2018
RT if you are feeling this emotion. #kartichidambaram pic.twitter.com/WEG6yEPIba
— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 28, 2018
Exclusive Picture coming from Lutyens Bungalow after Karti Chidambaram arrested. pic.twitter.com/HWockIHODx
— LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) February 28, 2018
PC Jr: Why did you arrest me? I did not do anything wrong. I was only following my dad's order.
Officer: Don't worry. We don't want to separate a father from his son. He will join you soon.#KartiChidambaram pic.twitter.com/S7aiJPtfV7
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 28, 2018
Dear Right wingers.....
😉😎 #KartiChidambram #kartichidambaram pic.twitter.com/MeB7j7nbDT
— An Indian Dvij (@PMuvacha) February 28, 2018
It's a HAPPY DAY for the anti corruption crusader
👉#KartiChidambaram arrested
Its a SAD DAY for the Dharmic Hindu
👉Shankarachrya Jayendra Saraswathi of the कांची कमाकोटी पीठ leaves his mortal remains@uttrashada @ParasKGhelani @Swamy39 @iAbhishek_J @SwamiGeetika pic.twitter.com/tjBugIeIt0
— Vineet_24 (@vineet_24) February 28, 2018
देश छोड़ भागे घोटाले बाज मोदी के #डर_से
कार्ति को उठा लाई CBI उसके #घर_से
रंग बरसे भीगे चुनर वाली #रंग_बरसे pic.twitter.com/C6CNb9NuXh
— अशोक पारीक (@ashok__pareek) February 28, 2018
This is how CBI reacted after they caught #KartiChidambaram #KartiChidambaramArrested pic.twitter.com/tRAALvv2Cx
— Harshal Purohit 🇮🇳 (चाय वाला) (@iPurohitHarshal) February 28, 2018
Congress: 😤We dare you to arrest...
*CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram*
Congress: 😢 This is vendetta...
Meanwhile in Odisha Assembly bypoll, Congress wiped out of race. Literally.
Congress: 🙄 It's a moral victory...
Point is... Never mind.
— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) February 28, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.