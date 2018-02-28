 Karti Chidambaram's Arrest Has Once Again Given Social Media Users A Meme Fest
Search

Karti Chidambaram's Arrest Has Once Again Given Social Media Users A Meme Fest

He is accused of taking bribes to help INX Media, a television company in getting clearance for foreign investments

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 07:16 PM
Karti Chidambaram's Arrest Has Once Again Given Social Media Users A Meme Fest

Photo: PTI

Chennai: On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 46-year-old businessman Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case from Chennai airport.

Karti was returning from London and was taken into custody as soon as he landed in Chennai. He is accused of taking bribes to help INX Media, a television company in getting clearance for foreign investments when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

Well, his arrest has no doubt created a buzz on the social media with a plethora of funny reactions. Check it out.

 


























































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Video: On Sallu Bhai’s ‘Swag Se Swagat’, this Pakistani mobile shop owners makes a parody advt.

trending now

VIDEO
FIRST VISUALS: Mortal remains of Sridevi reaches her residence ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Film actor Jeetendra says, Sridevi was a ...
VIDEO
Sridevi Demise: Farah Khan pays tribute to the legendary ...