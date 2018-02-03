Karni Sena Declares Withdrawal Of Protest Against 'Padmaavat', Twitter Asks All That Drama For Rajasthan Elections?

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Mumbai leader Yogendra Singh Katar said that on the directions of organisation's national President Sukhdev Singh Gogamadi, a few members watched the movie in Mumbai on Friday, and found that that the movie glorifies the valour and sacrifice of Rajput and every Rajput will be feeling proud after watching the film.
There is no such objectionable scene between Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji and Queen Padmini of Mewar which hurts the sentiments of Rajputs, he said in a letter, declaring that the Karni Sena takes back their protest and will help the administration to release the film in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat as well as across all cinema houses in India.
The Karni Sena had been demanding a ban on the period film on the grounds that it "distorts" historical facts and projects queen Padmini in poor light. Last month, Supreme Court also lifted the ban on the movie imposed by several states and directed them to ensure its release.
However Twitter was not convinced and smelled conspiracy in Karni Sena's deed. Many thought it was all Opposition's ploy to reign in Rajasthan elections.
What a U turn. Now election are over no protest for movie. It was clearly a sponsored and fake drama of @OfficeOfRG helped Bansali. India become Fool. राहु-ल आग लगाओ राजनीति कामयाब. Result 3-0 @RituRathaur @narendramodi @Saffron_Rocks @AsYouNotWish @VasundharaBJP— Sanjeev Chadha (@sanjeevchadha8) February 3, 2018
Now that Rajasthan elections are over, the protest is also https://t.co/YzpadWN90n shows that who was behind the unrest.
— sanjeev agarwal (@Sanjivagg) February 3, 2018
Understood people of Rajasthan. Congress is the most dangerous party. Shame on u karni sena to withdraw the protest. U r not the real rajput who sold urself to Congress for money.
— MK (@MK_Bharat) February 3, 2018
Election over in #Rahasthan..
"Khel khatam, paisa hazam!!"
Chalo ab #Meghalaya chalte hai..#Registaan ko jalaya hai to thodi si #Paani mein bhi #Aag lagana to banta hai...
— urmila INDIAN (@urmila2008) February 3, 2018
Karni Sena agenda was not to interrupt Padmavat but to make @INCIndia win bye elections. Bikaoo log. Shameless!
— RK ADIVI (@RKADIVI65) February 3, 2018
Karni Sena protests were to do with Alwar and Ajmer LS bye polls. It was all crafted by Congress to win these bye elections.
— Abhishek Chakraborty (@abhic_1983) February 3, 2018
Elections in Rajasthan being over and Congress having won all the bye elections ,there is now no need for protests . It shows how the protests were more political motivated than due to hurt of feelings.
— RAKESH SHARDA (@RAKESHSHARDA6) February 3, 2018
After defeating BJP in Rajasthan bypolls evrythng is OK with Karni Sena, Like Punjab's drugs problem solved after Congress defeated BJP/Akalis...
— Amit Dhyani (@Amitdhyani10) February 3, 2018
Rajasthan by poll results are out. @INCIndia with big help from Karni Sena won 3/3. Job done.
Now all those protesting dolts will go and watch Padmawat. @BJP4India need to know lot more is in basket waiting for them on run towards 2019 general election.
— Jitender (@JBHANDARI007) February 3, 2018
