Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes jibe at PM Modi over PNB Scam with a cartoon



Dear PM @narendramodi ರವರೆ, since you are fond of talking about commission let me ask you-

You made common people stand in queues to deposit their money in the Banks & then let #NiravModi run away with over 12,000 cr of people’s money.



What percent of people’s money is that? pic.twitter.com/whvsOIFYEi



— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 20, 2018



Sir ↩️ turn and bluffing has become the hallmark of @BJP4India Govt and PM ..... The right question to ask is what percentage of loot did Chhota Modi gift Mota Modi#ModiChorHai #ModiRobsIndia pic.twitter.com/F9MtPgULJg



— Arjun Bengaluru (@arjundsage) February 20, 2018









Hmm 🤔 Chowkidar looted for whom ? To set up Pakoda stalls for dumbo sanghoos?

— Dr Luttapi (@Mayavi101) February 20, 2018







पहले ललित फिर माल्या

अब नीरव भी हुआ फरार

कहाँ है 'न खाऊँगा, न खाने दूँगा' कहने वाला देश का चौकीदार?

साहेब की खामोशी का राज़ जानने को जनता बेकरार

उनकी चुप्पी चीख चीख कर बताए

वो किसके हैं वफादार#ModiRobsIndia



— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 19, 2018



Karnataka needs a BJP Government that works with a definite mission, not the Congress government that is working for commission. pic.twitter.com/lk0XHydAiJ



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2018



On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PNB scam. In his tweet, he accused PM Modi of intentionally making common men stand in queues during demonetization while Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya are on the run with country's money.Dear PM Narendra Modi, since you are fond of talking about commission let me ask you- You made common people stand in queues to deposit their money in the Banks & then let #NiravModi run away with over 12,000 cr of people's money. What percent of people's money is that?" he asked in his Tweet.In no time the Tweet almost went viral on the social media with a plethora of reactions.Not just this, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Prime Minister over the recent PNB scam.Earlier on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Karnataka's Siddaramaiah government over corruption. Well we should prepare to witness few more attacks before the upcoming Karnataka elections