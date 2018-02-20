 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes jibe at PM Modi over PNB Scam with a cartoon
Search

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes jibe at PM Modi over PNB Scam with a cartoon

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PNB scam

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 06:44 PM
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes jibe at PM Modi over PNB Scam with a cartoon

Photo: Twitter

Karnataka: On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PNB scam. In his tweet, he accused PM Modi of intentionally making common men stand in queues during demonetization while Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya are on the run with country's money.

Dear PM Narendra Modi, since you are fond of talking about commission let me ask you- You made common people stand in queues to deposit their money in the Banks & then let #NiravModi run away with over 12,000 cr of people's money. What percent of people's money is that?" he asked in his Tweet.

 



In no time the Tweet almost went viral on the social media with a plethora of reactions.

 




















Not just this, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Prime Minister over the recent PNB scam.

 




Earlier on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Karnataka's Siddaramaiah government over corruption. Well we should prepare to witness few more attacks before the upcoming Karnataka elections

 



For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cyclists in Ambala get beaten and robbed, narrate the horrible ordeal

trending now

TV
BAD NEWS! Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta’s fan’...
VIDEO
In Graphics: NAAMKARANN: ANOTHER TWIST! Soni Singh's character to ...
TV
IN PICS: Mohit Marwah’s Wedding Celebrations Kicked off ...