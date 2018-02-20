Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes jibe at PM Modi over PNB Scam with a cartoon

Dear PM Narendra Modi, since you are fond of talking about commission let me ask you- You made common people stand in queues to deposit their money in the Banks & then let #NiravModi run away with over 12,000 cr of people's money. What percent of people's money is that?" he asked in his Tweet.
Dear PM @narendramodi ರವರೆ, since you are fond of talking about commission let me ask you-
You made common people stand in queues to deposit their money in the Banks & then let #NiravModi run away with over 12,000 cr of people’s money.
What percent of people’s money is that? pic.twitter.com/whvsOIFYEi
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 20, 2018
In no time the Tweet almost went viral on the social media with a plethora of reactions.
Sir ↩️ turn and bluffing has become the hallmark of @BJP4India Govt and PM ..... The right question to ask is what percentage of loot did Chhota Modi gift Mota Modi#ModiChorHai #ModiRobsIndia pic.twitter.com/F9MtPgULJg
— Arjun Bengaluru (@arjundsage) February 20, 2018
Hmm 🤔 Chowkidar looted for whom ? To set up Pakoda stalls for dumbo sanghoos?
— Dr Luttapi (@Mayavi101) February 20, 2018
The thrimurthi pic.twitter.com/HALowZxzT5
— VJ Armaan (@Mehboobp1) February 20, 2018
Not just this, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Prime Minister over the recent PNB scam.
पहले ललित फिर माल्या
अब नीरव भी हुआ फरार
कहाँ है 'न खाऊँगा, न खाने दूँगा' कहने वाला देश का चौकीदार?
साहेब की खामोशी का राज़ जानने को जनता बेकरार
उनकी चुप्पी चीख चीख कर बताए
वो किसके हैं वफादार#ModiRobsIndia
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 19, 2018
Earlier on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Karnataka's Siddaramaiah government over corruption. Well we should prepare to witness few more attacks before the upcoming Karnataka elections
Karnataka needs a BJP Government that works with a definite mission, not the Congress government that is working for commission. pic.twitter.com/lk0XHydAiJ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2018
