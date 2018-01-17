 Kajol's callous response to GST on sanitary pads is really disappointing, we had expected better
The actress' tone-deaf attitude on GST is just off-putting.

Updated: 17 Jan 2018 06:26 PM
PTI

New Delhi: For quite some time, GST on sanitary pads has been a raging debate in the country. And everybody has an opinion on it. Many celebrities including film stars have argued that a 12% tax on a necessary product is unjustified.

However, when actress Kajol was asked about her views on the tax applied on sanitary pads, her careless answers really disappointed us. After being appointed as the Advocacy Ambassador for Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, Kajol was attending an event where she was asked her opinion about the same. Initially, she feigned ignorance and said,
 "I don't think I have the financial expertise to discuss the GST. I really don't. I am an actor. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing another job somewhere."

But then she went on to add and sort of justified the tax,
 "As far as women sanitary napkins are concerned, I think there's tax on milk, rice; it's not that they are tax-free. So that's really up to the government as what they see fit and how they see fit to tax."

While actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna are doing their bit to raise awareness about sanitary pads in the country, a fellow actor's tone-deaf attitude is just off-putting.

Citizens on Twitter, of course, gave the actress a piece of their mind,





 





First Published:
