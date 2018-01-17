Kajol's callous response to GST on sanitary pads is really disappointing, we had expected better

"I don't think I have the financial expertise to discuss the GST. I really don't. I am an actor. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing another job somewhere."

"As far as women sanitary napkins are concerned, I think there's tax on milk, rice; it's not that they are tax-free. So that's really up to the government as what they see fit and how they see fit to tax."







Kajol says that she doesn’t have financial expertise to understand GST. Since she’s an actor, so it’s okay not to know about it. How ludicrous! Madam, you are a citizen, you work. You should have some knowledge abou the taxes you’re paying, it’s your right & duty!

— Padmaavat (@AntiKarniSena) January 13, 2018



This is the reason why you shouldn't wear sanitary pads on your head, it absorbs your common sense. https://t.co/tzZWt5bzvk



— Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) January 17, 2018



For quite some time, GST on sanitary pads has been a raging debate in the country. And everybody has an opinion on it. Many celebrities including film stars have argued that a 12% tax on a necessary product is unjustified.However, when actress Kajol was asked about her views on the tax applied on sanitary pads, her careless answers really disappointed us. After being appointed as the Advocacy Ambassador for Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, Kajol was attending an event where she was asked her opinion about the same. Initially, she feigned ignorance and said,But then she went on to add and sort of justified the tax,While actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna are doing their bit to raise awareness about sanitary pads in the country, a fellow actor's tone-deaf attitude is just off-putting.Citizens on Twitter, of course, gave the actress a piece of their mind,