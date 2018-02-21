Justin Trudeau Meets Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan In Mumbai. See Pics







Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai during his week-long visit to India. Trudeau wore an intricate golden sherwani while SRK stuck to his usual black.They were accompanied by Trudeau’s wife Sophie and kids, Xavier and Ella. Justin Trudeau also met top business leaders and Bollywood stars in Mumbai.The Canadian PM wore a sherwani while Mrs Trudeau draped a beautiful off-white sari. (His younger son Hadrien is missing from the pictures).It wasn't only Shah Rukh that the Canadian PM rubbed shoulders with. At the event, Trudeau was all smiles as he chatted up Aamir Khan.PTIAnd Anupam Kher tooJustin Trudeau is meeting representatives of Indian Film industry today. They started their India visit with a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra."For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," he said after the visit. He is on his first state visit to India.