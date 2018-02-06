Justin Trudeau Corrects Woman When She Says 'Mankind, Says We Should Use 'Peoplekind' Instead

Last Friday, Trudeau interrupted a young woman who used the word “mankind'' while talking about Canadian policies. He responded by saying, “We like to say people-kind, not necessarily mankind, more inclusive.”
“There we go, exactly. Yes, thank you,” the woman said in response.
“We can all learn from each other,” Trudeau added as the crowd broke into applause. Watch the video here:
Of course, many on Twitter praised Trudeau. But there were also some who didn't buy this and criticised him for mansplaining.
"The tent of God is with #peoplekind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God [people]self will be with them." -Justin Trudeau as John the Evangelist
— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 5, 2018
Justin Trudeau believes the term 'mankind' is sexist and that we should say 'peoplekind' instead. He actually said this last week.
Thankfully @JustinTrudeau wasn't around during the moon landing #cdnpoli #peoplekind pic.twitter.com/sRMNBxmlUP
— Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) February 5, 2018
In the age of #peoplekind which has been ushered in by our feminist PM, Justin Trudeau:
Woman = Wopeople
Menopause = Peoplepause
Manicure = Peoplecure
Menstruate = Peoplestruate
Get it right, bigots.
— Danielle (@HerbMajesty) February 6, 2018
“Mankind” is now politically incorrect. We must now say “peoplekind.” Thanks Justin Trudeau.
Deus Ex: Peoplekind Divided
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2018
Some were not impressed at all and bashed him!
Trudeau mansplaining to a young girl not to use the word "mankind" is peak Leftism.
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 5, 2018
Always reluctant to call a Canadian Prime Minister stupid. Will just say #Trudeau’s insistence that Cdns use the term #peoplekind is daft.
— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) February 6, 2018
Why you gotta mansplain, @JustinTrudeau?https://t.co/Rusd6CU7R2
— Conservative Review (@CR) February 6, 2018
I gotta say @JustinTrudeau is one of the most useless world leaders to have ever breathed air. He is precisely what’s wrong in the world today #Mankind
— James Underwood (@JamieReckless) February 5, 2018
In @JustinTrudeau's World, it is no longer "mankind" .... it's "peoplekind" because it's #2018 pic.twitter.com/eXLHkK4bsV
— Goladygo (@goladygo45) February 6, 2018
