 Justin Trudeau Corrects Woman When She Says 'Mankind, Says We Should Use 'Peoplekind' Instead
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Justin Trudeau Corrects Woman When She Says 'Mankind, Says We Should Use 'Peoplekind' Instead

Justin Trudeau Corrects Woman When She Says 'Mankind, Says We Should Use 'Peoplekind' Instead

“We like to say people-kind, not necessarily mankind, more inclusive.”

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 09:40 PM
Justin Trudeau Corrects Woman When She Says 'Mankind, Says We Should Use 'Peoplekind' Instead
Nanaimo: On many a occasions, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has become Internet's favourite because of his feminist stand. And he has did that again!

Last Friday, Trudeau interrupted a young woman who used the word “mankind'' while talking about Canadian policies. He responded by saying, “We like to say people-kind, not necessarily mankind, more inclusive.”

“There we go, exactly. Yes, thank you,” the woman said in response.

“We can all learn from each other,” Trudeau added as the crowd broke into applause. Watch the video here:



Of course, many on Twitter praised Trudeau. But there were also some who didn't buy this and criticised him for mansplaining.


















Some were not impressed at all and bashed him!



















For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Watch Video: Mobile Phones Of Students Being Smashed In Pakistan’s Medical College

trending now

INDIA
Srinagar hospital attack: How it happened
INDIA
Kasganj clashes: Family of Chandan Gupta meets Yogi Adityanath, ...
INDIA
Mumbai: 14-year-old Gauri Singhvi covers 48 kms by swimming from ...