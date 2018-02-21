 Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's latest pics at his dad's wedding is breaking the internet
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's latest pics at his dad's wedding is breaking the internet

They were spotted of taking a trip together to Jamaica to attend Justin's Dad's marriage.

Updated: 21 Feb 2018 04:21 PM
Photo: Twitter(@BIBIXO_)

Jamaica: The internet is breaking with the latest pictures of pop couple Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez. The couple has recently been spotted of taking a trip together to Jamaica to attend Justin's Dad's marriage on Monday.

They were last spotted just before valentine's day and were looking happier than to emotional nostalgia of 2011 when they began their romance.

The couple has been spotted several times together since Selena's split from the fellow musician, back in November.





Justin's 42 years old father married his longtime girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo, 29.

For the ceremony, Serena gained the attention with her cute peach floral wrap gown. The two were looking exceptionally stunning. All the members at the wedding added pink to their outfits as the dress code.

Their fans were buzzing all over Twitter, expressing the excitement




















