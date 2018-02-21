JNUEE 2018 results declared, check it now

The wait is finally over, results for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) have been declared.The candidates who appeared for it can now check their results at the official website– jnu.ac.in.There was an increase of almost 170 percent in the number of candidates who appeared for the test on 27-30 December 2017 as compared to last year.Step 1- Open the official website - jnu.ac.in.Step 2- Click on admission linkStep 3- Enter your study programme and other detailsStep 4- Finally, the result will appearThe entrance exam for the academic year 2018-19 was conducted across 53 cities in India and also in Kathmandu, Nepal for 720 seats for M Phil/ Ph.D. courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses.The university will also release a merit and a wait list, the second one is for those candidates who will be called for admission in case seats remain vacant even after the first round of admission.