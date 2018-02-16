 Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Are Getting Divorced And Everyone's Heart Is Broken
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Are Getting Divorced And Everyone's Heart Is Broken

Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Are Getting Divorced And Everyone's Heart Is Broken

The couple married two-and-a-half years ago.

By: || Updated: 16 Feb 2018 08:08 AM
Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Are Getting Divorced And Everyone's Heart Is Broken
Los Angeles: Breaking millions of hearts, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced that they have split after two and a half years of marriage. The pair released a statement to Associated Press announcing their intention to divorce. In the statement, the couple said they agreed to go their separate ways at the end of 2017.

Here's the statement:

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The breakup has startled social media:






















 



 







 

The 49-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor started dating in 2011 and they got engaged in August 2012. The couple married three years later in a ceremony at their Bel-Air home in August 2015.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'You Value Rape At Rs 6,500?' SC Slams MP Govt Over Compensation To Rape Victims

trending now

INDIA
Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi never gave concrete repayment ...
VIDEO
Top Ten: Baramulla Encounter: 2 terrorists have been cornered by ...
INDIA
PNB scam: Priyanka Chopra mulling termination of contract with ...