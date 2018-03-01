Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling At Sridevi's Condolence Meet And Netizens Are Just Furious



Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral ?? smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show ur USELESS formalities #Sridevifuneral #RIPSridevi #Fake #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/1j8tZFm9yE

Dear @Asli_Jacqueline

If you don’t have respect for departed soul then avoid going for last rites just for the sake of media coverage. There was nothing to smile. #Sridevi was not only a actress but she was an institution of acting. A legend! Respect her.



Stupid @Asli_Jacqueline was smiling her big fat smile throughout the funeral. She needs to grow some brains. #Sridevi #Sridevifuneral

An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon...



Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has received a lot of flak on social media after a picture went viral in which she was caught smiling at the iconic superstar Sridevi’s funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday.Well, the photograph suggests that Jacqueline might be greeting some colleague but netizens feel that she did not give proper respect to the iconic superstar. "shame on u @Asli_Jacqueline you are smiling as if u are in a fun event. really shameless." a Twitter user wrote while sharing a photograph."Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral ?? smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show ur USELESS formalities." a Tweet read.In no time Twitter blasted with negative comments against Jacqueline. Check it out.Contrary to all this after Sridevi's cremation, Jacqueline posted a tribute to her on Twitter.Sridevi died on Saturday, after accidentally falling in a bath in a hotel in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.Bollywood celebrities and public figures on Wednesday gathered at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay their respect to Sridevi and offer their condolences to the family. Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher among others were seen at the venue.