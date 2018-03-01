 Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling At Sridevi's Condolence Meet And Netizens Are Just Furious
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling At Sridevi's Condolence Meet And Netizens Are Just Furious

Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling At Sridevi's Condolence Meet And Netizens Are Just Furious

A picture went viral in which Jacqueline Fernandez was caught smiling at Sridevi’s funeral.

By: || Updated: 01 Mar 2018 10:11 PM
Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling At Sridevi's Condolence Meet And Netizens Are Just Furious

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has received a lot of flak on social media after a picture went viral in which she was caught smiling at the iconic superstar Sridevi’s funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Well, the photograph suggests that Jacqueline might be greeting some colleague but netizens feel that she did not give proper respect to the iconic superstar. "shame on u @Asli_Jacqueline you are smiling as if u are in a fun event. really shameless." a Twitter user wrote while sharing a photograph.

"Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral ?? smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show ur USELESS formalities." a Tweet read.

In no time Twitter blasted with negative comments against Jacqueline. Check it out.

 



 











 





Contrary to all this after Sridevi's cremation, Jacqueline posted a tribute to her on Twitter.












Sridevi died on Saturday, after accidentally falling in a bath in a hotel in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Bollywood celebrities and public figures on Wednesday gathered at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay their respect to Sridevi and offer their condolences to the family. Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher among others were seen at the venue.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story English Vinglish Director pays heartfelt tribute to ‘Sri’

trending now

TV
CONGRATULATIONS !! TV actor Mudit Nayar gets MARRIED to this ...
TRENDING NEWS
Mohammadi Begum Went To Pakistan With Dreams But Returned ...
INDIA
Watch: Sales tax commissioner beats toll plaza employee in ...