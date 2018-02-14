 It's Valentine's Day Today And Twitter Is Filled With Love
It's Valentine's Day Today And Twitter Is Filled With Love

The week long celebrations have finally culminated in the V-day that people across the world have been waiting for.

14 Feb 2018
It's Valentine's Day Today And Twitter Is Filled With Love
New Delhi: Finally, the D-Day is here! The week long celebrations have finally culminated in the V-day that people across the world have been waiting for.

Throughout the week, you pampered your beloved with gifts and hugs, and today is the day to just laugh together and revel how far you have come. Take your significant other for a quiet romantic dinner and tell them how awesome they made your week. Just enjoy this special day with them and cherish each moment.



Twitter too is brimming with love:























 







