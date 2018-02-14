It's Valentine's Day Today And Twitter Is Filled With Love







Before I met you, I thought true love existed only in books and movies. That changed when you came into my life. Thank you for being mine ❤#HappyValentinesDay

— AJ (@BlueeSoull) February 13, 2018







Falling in love is easy

but staying in love is very special💙#HappyValentinesDay 💙 pic.twitter.com/THtjN6n9Q2



— All Nippon Airways (@FlyANA_official) February 13, 2018







I Love You

Neither with My heart

Nor with My mind

Just in case

Heart might stop

Mind can forget

I Love You

With My Soul

Soul never

Stops or Forgets#HappyValentinesDay 🌹♥️🌹 pic.twitter.com/pHw02sTrjp

— 💫✨Dazzling_Fia ✨💫 (@tigress_preety) February 14, 2018







Just because you dont have that

someone special doesn't mean you

never will.

Just because you haven't said 'i love u' yet,

doesn't mean you never will.#HappyValentinesDay



— SKY ☁ (@iAkash_kasote) February 13, 2018









Happy Valentines day!Love your family, love your job, love your city, love your friends, love the weather, love nature and anything that makes you feel good and rejuvenated...but most importantly- love yourself and take good care of yourself!

#HappyValentinesDay

— Black Lipstick (@Isoumyas) February 13, 2018



Anyone can catch your eyes, but it takes someone special to catch your heart...❤️#HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/WBy2gLEYH3

— NV (@nvprofile) February 13, 2018







#HappyValentinesDay everyone!!! :))



Enjoy this day but enjoy every other day as well just the same❤ pic.twitter.com/AItUqpuppg



— Inspired with Lucas (@LucasBryner3) February 14, 2018



Finally, the D-Day is here! The week long celebrations have finally culminated in the V-day that people across the world have been waiting for.Throughout the week, you pampered your beloved with gifts and hugs, and today is the day to just laugh together and revel how far you have come. Take your significant other for a quiet romantic dinner and tell them how awesome they made your week. Just enjoy this special day with them and cherish each moment.