It's Valentine's Day Today And Twitter Is Filled With Love

Throughout the week, you pampered your beloved with gifts and hugs, and today is the day to just laugh together and revel how far you have come. Take your significant other for a quiet romantic dinner and tell them how awesome they made your week. Just enjoy this special day with them and cherish each moment.
Twitter too is brimming with love:
Before I met you, I thought true love existed only in books and movies. That changed when you came into my life. Thank you for being mine ❤#HappyValentinesDay
— AJ (@BlueeSoull) February 13, 2018
Falling in love is easy
but staying in love is very special💙#HappyValentinesDay 💙 pic.twitter.com/THtjN6n9Q2
— All Nippon Airways (@FlyANA_official) February 13, 2018
I Love You
Neither with My heart
Nor with My mind
Just in case
Heart might stop
Mind can forget
I Love You
With My Soul
Soul never
Stops or Forgets#HappyValentinesDay 🌹♥️🌹 pic.twitter.com/pHw02sTrjp
— 💫✨Dazzling_Fia ✨💫 (@tigress_preety) February 14, 2018
Just because you dont have that
someone special doesn't mean you
never will.
Just because you haven't said 'i love u' yet,
doesn't mean you never will.#HappyValentinesDay
— SKY ☁ (@iAkash_kasote) February 13, 2018
Happy Valentines day!Love your family, love your job, love your city, love your friends, love the weather, love nature and anything that makes you feel good and rejuvenated...but most importantly- love yourself and take good care of yourself!
#HappyValentinesDay
— Black Lipstick (@Isoumyas) February 13, 2018
Anyone can catch your eyes, but it takes someone special to catch your heart...❤️#HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/WBy2gLEYH3
— NV (@nvprofile) February 13, 2018
#HappyValentinesDay everyone!!! :))
Enjoy this day but enjoy every other day as well just the same❤ pic.twitter.com/AItUqpuppg
— Inspired with Lucas (@LucasBryner3) February 14, 2018
