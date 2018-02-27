It's Not Just Sridevi Who Died Young, Here Is A List Of Actors Who Died At An Early Age

On Saturday night Bollywood's iconic actor Sridevi died in Dubai. She was 54. Bollywood is in shock with the untimely death of the actress but the industry has witnessed such tragedies before.It's not only her who died young. Here is the list of celebrities who left the world at an early age.At the age of 50, the superstar of 70s was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai in January 2005.One of the best actresses in the Bollywood left us at the age of 39 in 1972. She died of a Liver disease.The famous Hindi and Marathi film actress died in 1986 at an early age of 35 while giving birth to a son.One of the most beautiful and legendary actors of Bollywood, Madhu Bala died at the age of 36. As per reports, critical heart surgeries also could not save her life.In 2013, the actress who made her controversial debut with Amitabh Bachchan committed suicide at an age of 25. Following her death a lot of controversies surfaced.Pratyusha who played the character of famous 'Anandi' was discovered dead in her apartment in April 2016.