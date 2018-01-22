It's Basant Panchami today! Know some of the amazing facts about this auspicious festival



Best wishes n greetings on the occasion of the spring festival of #BasantPanchmi. May the Goddess of knowledge n wisdom, Mother #Saraswati bless us all. #बसंतपंचमी pic.twitter.com/7DwuxYSVr9

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 22, 2018



According to the Hindu mythology, the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and wisdom Goddess Saraswati was born on this auspicious day.



Hindu Mythology also says that the great Lord Brahma created the universe on this day.



As per stories, the god of affection and desire, Kamdev who was burnt to ashes by Lord Shiva was brought back to life on this day after his wife Rati did 40 days of atonement to get her beloved husband back.



The festival occurs on the fifth day of Magha, Basant means spring while Panchami means the fifth day on which the festival falls.



The celebration of the auspicious festival can also be traced back to Dwapara Yuga. As per Srimad Bhagwatam and other Vaishnava scriptures, the spiritual Vasant ras Lila took place on this night on the Govardhan hill.





Warm greetings to you on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. May Maa Saraswati blesses everyone with knowledge and wisdom. I pray for a safer, peaceful and prosperous India ???????? on this auspicious occasion.



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 22, 2018





Basant Panchmi. May Mata Saraswati Bless us all. The power of knowledge, creativity, intellect, music and the stream of consciousness are the most important tools for happiness, may it always continue. Jai Saraswati Ma! pic.twitter.com/z0cbODLVlo

— Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) January 22, 2018



May our lives be guided by knowledge, wisdom and the blessings of Maa Saraswati! Happy Basant Panchmi. pic.twitter.com/c436IO084s



— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 22, 2018



On Monday, the country is celebrating Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the onset of spring. The festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati is known by different names such as Shri Panchami, Saraswati Panchami, Vasant Panchmi etc.This day is also considered an auspicious day to begin a new work.The festival has a symbolic representation of 'Yellow color' which depicts prosperity, light, positive energy and budding flowers after cold breezes of winter slowly go away.Twitter was also in festive mood on this auspicious day