It really happened! Farts and Fights on flight forces pilot to make an Emergency landing

The flight had to make an emergency landing in Vienna after a fight broke out over a passenger who allegedly refused to stop farting.

Vienna: A rare incident happened on Feb. 11 in Transavia Airlines Flight HV6902 from Dubai to Amsterdam. The flight had to make an emergency landing in Vienna after an altercation broke out over a passenger who allegedly refused to stop farting.

The fight broke out after two men sitting next to the person who was allegedly passing gas complaint about the nasty smell. As per reports, they asked the man to stop breaking winds but he refused and continued to fart.





Surprisingly the crew accused the two-man of improper and aggressive behavior during the flight, as a result, the pilot made an emergency landing in Vienna and removed the complainants, but apparently not the farting man.

Two women who were seated in the same row were also asked to leave the flight. Not just this the four passengers have now been banned from flying Transavia Airlines in the future.

As per reports, the two women are now taking the airlines to the court for their action against them.












