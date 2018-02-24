Is It True? GoT's Tyrion Lannister Is In Kashmir

You must be living under the rock if you don't know about the famous character from GoT 'Tyrion Lannister'. Recently director Imtiaz Ali posted a picture on social media with the caption with Tyrion Lannister at the Pahalgam festival. And no doubt, this shocked everyone.Some commented on the post and asked if Peter Dinklage is on a visit to India, some believed that Ali was spending a good time with GoT star while others questioned that was the man in the picture is really Dinklage.To a surprise, to everyone, he is not Peter Dinklage but 30-year-old Tariq Ahmad from Kashmir. Imtiaz photographed him at Pahlgam Festival. He posted the photographs with the caption with Tyrion Lannister at the Pahalgam festival just to tease his fans.Tariq confused many when he appeared, flanked by troops, in the GOT costume during Pahalgam festival.Although Tariq looks like Peter Dinklage, his life is way more different. Tariq was born in Mir Bazar area of Islamabad, in a peasant family. He started acting at an early stage but till date, he struggles to make his ends meet.