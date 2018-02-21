Is Actress Kangana Ranaut Joining Politics? Here's What The Truth Is

Of late, rumours had been circulating that actress Kangana Ranaut might take a plunge into the world of politics. Rumours gained more prominence after media reports claimed that she recently met PM Narendra Modi pointing to the fact that she might join Bhartiya Janata Party.The unverified reports went on to say that PM Modi was ‘very impressed’ with Kangana’s acting prowess and intellect. It also added that Kangana may choose her home state, Himachal Pradesh, to make her political debut.To put an end to these rumours, the actress' spokesperson issued an official statement which reads as follows:"Few malicious rumors are doing the rounds of media which are falsely claiming that Kangana Ranaut is joining a particular political party and has had a meeting with the hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi regarding the same. These so-called "reports" are completely false and baseless and no such meeting has taken place."The statement further says, “Kangana has categorically on multiple occasions has denied any interest in politics and is, in fact, busy shooting for Manikarnika in Bikaner and has a lineup of multiple films this year. We kindly request no false rumors to be believed and will come out with an official response if needed.”