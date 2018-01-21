Irfan Khan Best Actor, Vidya Balan Best Actress, here is the complete list of 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards winners

Stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, etc have burnt the stage with their sizzling performances, while Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar held the interest of the audience with their amazing anchoring.
Super thrilled to host the @filmfare awards yet again this year!!!! With the amazing @iamsrk and @ParineetiChopra !! We will start at sharp 7pm!!! So guys get ready...........@jiteshpillaai
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 17, 2018
Performing live tonight at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards the show starts on time at 7 pm at NSCI Dome #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/9mGbTZ2GQJ
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 20, 2018
Awards:
Irfan Khan bagged the black lady for his impeccable performance in the film 'Hindi Medium' while Vidya Balan grabbed the award for her performance as homemaker who turns into Radio-jockey in 'Tumahari Sulu'
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the Best Director award for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. while 'Hindi medium' grabbed the title of the best film 2017.
Rajkumar Rao is the centre of attention because he is not nominated for the best actor at Filmfare Awards. He is the Ajinkya Rahane of Bollywood.
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 19, 2018
Rajkumar Rao became the center of attraction by winning two awards. He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and another one for Best Actor (Male)Critics' for "Trapped". Check it out the complete list of winners:
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan for 'Tumhari Sulu'
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan for 'Hindi Medium'
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkumar Rao for 'Trapped'
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Zaira Wasim for 'Secret Superstar'
Best Film: 'Hindi Medium'
Critics' Award for Best Film: 'Newton'
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for 'Secret Superstar'
Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'
Best Debut Director: Konkona Sensharma for 'A Death in the Gunj'
Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'
Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for 'Mukti Bhavan'
Best Original Story: Amit Masurkar for 'Newton'
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for 'Khujli'
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for 'Juice'
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: 'Anahut'
Best Short Film (Fiction): 'Juice'
Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): 'Invisible Wings'
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Roke na ruke naina' - 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'
Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for 'Nachdi phira' - 'Secret Superstar'
Best Music Album: Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Ullu ka pattha' - 'Jagga Jasoos'
Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha and Bappi Lahiri
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for 'Galti se mistake' - 'Jagga Jasoos'
Best Background Score: Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'
Best Action: Tom Struthers for 'Tiger Zinda Hai'
Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for 'A Death In The Gunj'
Best Editing: Nitin Baid for 'Trapped'
First Published: 21 Jan 2018 01:09 PM