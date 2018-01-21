Irfan Khan Best Actor, Vidya Balan Best Actress, here is the complete list of 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards winners



Super thrilled to host the @filmfare awards yet again this year!!!! With the amazing @iamsrk and @ParineetiChopra !! We will start at sharp 7pm!!! So guys get ready...........@jiteshpillaai

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 17, 2018



Performing live tonight at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards the show starts on time at 7 pm at NSCI Dome #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/9mGbTZ2GQJ



— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 20, 2018



Rajkumar Rao is the centre of attention because he is not nominated for the best actor at Filmfare Awards. He is the Ajinkya Rahane of Bollywood.



— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 19, 2018

On January 20, 2018, 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards were held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. Bollywood stars came together to celebrate the event.Stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, etc have burnt the stage with their sizzling performances, while Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar held the interest of the audience with their amazing anchoring.Irfan Khan bagged the black lady for his impeccable performance in the film 'Hindi Medium' while Vidya Balan grabbed the award for her performance as homemaker who turns into Radio-jockey in 'Tumahari Sulu'Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the Best Director award for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. while 'Hindi medium' grabbed the title of the best film 2017.Rajkumar Rao became the center of attraction by winning two awards. He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and another one for Best Actor (Male)Critics' for "Trapped".Vidya Balan for 'Tumhari Sulu'Irrfan Khan for 'Hindi Medium'Rajkumar Rao for 'Trapped'Zaira Wasim for 'Secret Superstar''Hindi Medium''Newton'Rajkummar Rao for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'Meher Vij for 'Secret Superstar'Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'Konkona Sensharma for 'A Death in the Gunj'Hitesh Kewalya for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'Shubhashish Bhutiani for 'Mukti Bhavan'Amit Masurkar for 'Newton'Jackie Shroff for 'Khujli'Shefali Shah for 'Juice''Anahut''Juice''Invisible Wings'Arijit Singh for 'Roke na ruke naina' - 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'Meghna Mishra for 'Nachdi phira' - 'Secret Superstar'Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Ullu ka pattha' - 'Jagga Jasoos'Mala Sinha and Bappi LahiriVijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for 'Galti se mistake' - 'Jagga Jasoos'Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'Tom Struthers for 'Tiger Zinda Hai'Sirsha Ray for 'A Death In The Gunj'Nitin Baid for 'Trapped'