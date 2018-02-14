Watch: Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier Talks Exclusively to ABP News, Says Didn't Expect So Much Fame







In an exclusive interviewPriya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight internet sensation, spoke to ABP News on her new-found fame and opened about her life.The 18-year-old Malayalam actress, is of course elated by all the attention and popularity coming her way and says her friends and family are excited too. But even for her, it was unexpected. She explained how she always wanted to pursue acting but never knew that one scene could give her massive fame and recognition.When asked about that flirtatious exchange that went viral, Priya says ''The eyebrow and the winking scene was not actually rehearsed. We were just told to do something spontaneous and luckily it came out well in the first take''Yes, that scene that has taken social media by storm, was filmed in just one shot!Well, for all those people who are waiting for the movie, the wait will be a little longer.As of now, only the song and teaser of the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' has been shot, the entire movie is still being made. The movie basically is set in a school and it's all about school romances and friendships. Regarding the song which has become the new rage in the country, Priya explains that ''Manikya Malaraya Poovi” is actually an introduction song of the couple in the movie.Priya says that her Instagram and Facebook pages are full of congratulatory messages and even romantic proposals. So, today being Valentine's Day, Priya is taking a little extra precaution to be safe.When asked this, Priya shyly denied that apart from her co-actor Roshan, she doesn't have a crush on anyone since she studies in a girls college. Sweet, isn't it?Priya says, ''I like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan and hope I get an opportunity to work with them some day in Bollywood''.Her father works for the Central Excise department and her mother is a homemaker. She has a brother who studies in school.She will continue her college studies and also pursue acting. Right now, she plans to complete her debut movie and then decide on future films.Regarding the controversy, Priya didn't say much but agreed that the song was a Muslim traditional song.