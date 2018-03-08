 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Virat Kohli wish the womenfolk well
Social media is abuzz with women's day messages. Check out how the celebrities have wished you on the occasion.

Celebrities pour wishes on women's day / Image: Instagram

New Delhi: As the world is celebrating International Women's Day,  social media is abuzz with posts glorifying women. Personalities from sports, cinema and television alike are wishing the femme-brigade well.

Here is what Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted- a picture of his daughter Shweta and grand daughters Navya and Aaradhya



Film actress Kajol wished her womenfolk with this little act of hers.



Check out more Women's Day wishes , pouring out on social media.













Yash Raj Films paid a tribute to all its leading ladies.





In a strong message , Indian skipper Virat Kohli roots for equality between men and women.

We wish more power to the womenfolk of our country.

