INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Virat Kohli wish the womenfolk well



T 2736 - On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat

Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK

and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018



Magic is not something you do, magic is something you are. ❤️ #HappyWomensDay #TodayAndEveryday Cheers to the most amazing woman in my life #MOM pic.twitter.com/aDugitzyPR

— Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) March 8, 2018



#HappyWomensDay to all you lovely ladies, and kudos to all the women whose achievements in the past year brought immense pride to the nation 👊🙌👍

— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 8, 2018



Beautifully said by my wife- Pooja. Women are special and today is one of your 365 special days in a year #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/iFC4TTd5z0

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2018



A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture n transform! Remind urself everyday that “YOU ARE SPECIAL” ❤️ #HappyWomensDay to all u lovely women 😊

— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 8, 2018



#HappyWomensDay ..happy international women’s day to all ..gods best creation in all forms...

— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 8, 2018



It’s insane how most of the well intentioned Whatsapp forwards about women’s day are actually sexist.#IronyIsStrongInThisOne #HappyWomensDay #Forwards

— Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) March 8, 2018



Women always keep others before them. It’s time to keep the women in your life first.#Pehletum @DaldaOils #Happywomensday pic.twitter.com/Bu7kZ9nuvi

— hitentejwani (@tentej) March 8, 2018

As the world is celebrating International Women's Day, social media is abuzz with posts glorifying women. Personalities from sports, cinema and television alike are wishing the femme-brigade well.Here is what Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted- a picture of his daughter Shweta and grand daughters Navya and AaradhyaFilm actress Kajol wished her womenfolk with this little act of hers.Check out more Women's Day wishes , pouring out on social media.Yash Raj Films paid a tribute to all its leading ladies.In a strong message , Indian skipper Virat Kohli roots for equality between men and women.We wish more power to the womenfolk of our country.