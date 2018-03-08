INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Virat Kohli wish the womenfolk well

Here is what Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted- a picture of his daughter Shweta and grand daughters Navya and Aaradhya
T 2736 - On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat
Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK
and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018
Film actress Kajol wished her womenfolk with this little act of hers.
Fight like a woman #happywomensday ❤😂 pic.twitter.com/Hinw2ScEm4
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 8, 2018
Check out more Women's Day wishes , pouring out on social media.
Magic is not something you do, magic is something you are. ❤️ #HappyWomensDay #TodayAndEveryday Cheers to the most amazing woman in my life #MOM pic.twitter.com/aDugitzyPR
— Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) March 8, 2018
#HappyWomensDay to all you lovely ladies, and kudos to all the women whose achievements in the past year brought immense pride to the nation 👊🙌👍
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 8, 2018
Beautifully said by my wife- Pooja. Women are special and today is one of your 365 special days in a year #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/iFC4TTd5z0
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2018
A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture n transform! Remind urself everyday that “YOU ARE SPECIAL” ❤️ #HappyWomensDay to all u lovely women 😊
— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 8, 2018
#HappyWomensDay ..happy international women’s day to all ..gods best creation in all forms...
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 8, 2018
It’s insane how most of the well intentioned Whatsapp forwards about women’s day are actually sexist.#IronyIsStrongInThisOne #HappyWomensDay #Forwards
— Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) March 8, 2018
Yash Raj Films paid a tribute to all its leading ladies.
A believer. A dreamer. A fighter. A compassionate lover. She’s all that & more. #HappyWomensDay | #SpiritOfWomen | #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/oc4E8iljXo
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 8, 2018
Women always keep others before them. It’s time to keep the women in your life first.#Pehletum @DaldaOils #Happywomensday pic.twitter.com/Bu7kZ9nuvi
— hitentejwani (@tentej) March 8, 2018
In a strong message , Indian skipper Virat Kohli roots for equality between men and women.
Tag the extraordinary woman in your life who is #BetterThanEqual @Staywrogn@AnushkaSharma ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NdjNEPYQjD
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2018
We wish more power to the womenfolk of our country.
