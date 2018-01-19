Oh No! Instagram Will Now Show Everyone When You’re Active, Here's How to Hide It







instagram now tells you the last time someone was active on the app. it's a terrible idea and i just want my timeline in order.

— Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) January 18, 2018







omg instagram now tells you who is active and when they were last active. can we just stop making things so freaking stalker friendly...EEK



— cat (@catrific) January 18, 2018







Freaky! Just turned mine off! Didn't even know it was on.



— Hilly Hindi (@HillyHindi) January 18, 2018



it's amazing how tech companies consistently add features designed to embarrass their users



— alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) January 18, 2018









Why does Instagram messaging now feature info about when I was last active?? Is no messaging platform anonymous anymore?! KMT

— Genie Benjamini (@geniebenjamini) January 18, 2018







It was incredibly rude of Instagram to add a last active feature just like that. So not classy, so not cute.



— AJ (@aIIiyahz) January 18, 2018



Instagram now non-consensually shares your last active state to everyone. This is dangerous if you have a stalker (which most women on the on Instagram have experienced)



Disable it in your settings here -D



— Consensual Software (@consentsoftware) January 18, 2018





New Delhi: Seems, all social media apps have turned into stalkers, continuously keeping a tab on us. Remember the irritating 'last seen' feature on Whatsapp? Now, there is Instagram too which has rolled out a new feature that shows the last time you used the app.The feature is available in the Instagram Direct messages where you can see the last time when the user was online on the app. The only relief is that your active status isn’t visible to everyone. Only people you chatted with, follow or recently tagged in Stories can see when you were last using Instagram.Instagram is yet to roll out the feature officially, but the updated version of Instagram already displays this for many users worldwide, including in India.But all hope is not lost. You can turn it off!