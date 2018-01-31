Indian Navy Launches Third Scropene Class Submarine INS Karanj In Mumbai . Know All About It







Indian Navy launches 'Karanj' the third Scorpene class submarine built at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) pic.twitter.com/nwUb0Ink5F

— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018







Karanj launched at MDL Mumbai. Big day for @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/FEH6bRK20G



— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2018





The first of the vessels, INS Kalvari, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 14, 2017 while the second, INS Kandhari was launched in January of that year and is undergoing sea trials,



The previous INS Karanj had served the nation for 34 years from 1969 to 2003 and had also participated in the 1971 war



The state-of-the-art technology utilised for constructing the Scorpene class submarines has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.



The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention given to various signatures. These stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines.



A sophisticated and state-of-the-art Shore Integration Facility has been developed at MDL for integration and simulation of various equipment of the Scorpene submarine combat system for which there was no facility available in the country.



The Indian Navy today launched the third Scorpene class submarine Karanj. Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba’s wife Reena Lanba launched the submarine, which has been constructed by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited here.“It (submarine) will undergo rigorous tests for the next one year before it is commissioned,” Admiral Lanba said on the occasion. A total of six submarines are going to be built at the MDL. The submarines are being built in collaboration with French shipbuilding major Naval Group (formerly DCNS).Prime Minister Narendra Modi has last month commissioned the first of the six Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy and said its induction was a big step in the country’s defence preparedness.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then said that submarine building is a sophisticated and exacting craft which very few countries possess in their industrial capacity.