 India Will Become America When Rajinikanth Becomes PM, Says Ram Gopal Varma. Twitter Giggles!
On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics.

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 08:21 PM
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says that India will become as powerful as America when superstar Rajinikanth becomes the Prime Minister of the country.





On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics.




On the work front, Varma just finished working with American porn star Mia Malkova for "God, Sex and Truth" for which he was even booked for obscenity on a complaint by a social activist in January.

Meanwhile, Twitter was highly amused by this tweet which came out of nowhere! 




 


































