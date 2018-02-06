India Will Become America When Rajinikanth Becomes PM, Says Ram Gopal Varma. Twitter Giggles!

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says that India will become as powerful as America when superstar Rajinikanth becomes the Prime Minister of the country.
In the context of India’s position in entire world of some 200 countries only when @superstarrajini becomes the PM of india is when India will become America by actually rising from https://t.co/Pwsztb9k3a to 200. zero
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 5, 2018
On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics.
On the work front, Varma just finished working with American porn star Mia Malkova for "God, Sex and Truth" for which he was even booked for obscenity on a complaint by a social activist in January.
