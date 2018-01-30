The Great Shame! India Has 2.1 Crore ‘Unwanted’ Girls Because Indian Parents Still Want Sons



Many couples in India keep on having children until they have a boy.



63 million women were "missing" from India's population because the preference for sons led to to sex-selective abortions and more care was given to boys.



Calling this the “son meta-preference,” the survey has found that while an average Indian family prefers to have two children, there are instances where families have more than five children if the last child is not a male.



The survey cautioned that on several indicators, notably employment, use of reversible contraception, and son preference, India has some distance to traverse despite the country’s economic progress.



The percentage of working women has declined over time from 36% being employed in 2005-06 to 24% of women employed in 2015-16, pointed out the Survey.



As per the Survey, nearly 47% of women do not use any contraception, and of those who do, less than a third use female-controlled reversible contraception.



North-Eastern states have been consistently outperforming others on the development parameters related to women, while hinterland states are lagging behind.









