In Pics: Amrita Arora Celebrates Her 40th birthday With Besties Kareena, Karishma And Malaika

To make the day special, four besties, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora took a private jet and flew to Goa to ring in Amrita's 40th birthday.
Saif Ali Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly Sidhwani and Natasha Poonawalla were also in attendance at the party.
Have a look at their party pictures:
Welcome to the coolest club ????????????#happy40th#mygirl❤ @amuaroraofficial
#herewecome????#amu’s40th#goa#friendshipgoals????❤️
#BirdsOfAFeather ❤️ #whoIsThePhotobomber ????????
#nopicnopartywiththesegals????????❤️????
#eternalthreesome♥️...#ammuhottyturns40
????
And here comes the naughty birthday cake
That looks like quite a celebration! Naughty at 40, much?
