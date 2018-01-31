 In Pics: Amrita Arora Celebrates Her 40th birthday With Besties Kareena, Karishma And Malaika
  • In Pics: Amrita Arora Celebrates Her 40th birthday With Besties Kareena, Karishma And Malaika

In Pics: Amrita Arora Celebrates Her 40th birthday With Besties Kareena, Karishma And Malaika

Updated: 31 Jan 2018 10:17 PM
Goa: Actress Amrita Arora turned 40 on Wednesday and her birthday bash in Goa screams crazy fun!

To make the day special, four besties, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora took a private jet and flew to Goa to ring in Amrita's 40th birthday.

Saif Ali Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly Sidhwani and Natasha Poonawalla were also in attendance at the party.

Have a look at their party pictures:





Don’t ruffle r feathers ........ #ammuhottyturns40 #sistergoals


A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on














Welcome to the coolest club ????????????#happy40th#mygirl❤ @amuaroraofficial

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on




 



Let’s get the party started ????????????#amus40th#funtimes


A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on














#herewecome????#amu’s40th#goa#friendshipgoals????❤️

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on




 



Happy birthday My love Fabulous at 40 ????????❤️❤️


A post shared by Shakeel Ladak (@shaklad) on






 





#BirdsOfAFeather ❤️ #whoIsThePhotobomber ????????

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on




 



#YouCantSitWithUs ???? ???? #Goaahhh


A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on






 





#nopicnopartywiththesegals????????❤️????

A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76) on




 



Goaaaahhhh ????☀️


A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76) on














#eternalthreesome♥️...#ammuhottyturns40

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on




 




 





????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on




And here comes the naughty birthday cake




