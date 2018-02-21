 In Mumbai, guy books an Uber cab and gets its location in Arabian Sea
Search

In Mumbai, guy books an Uber cab and gets its location in Arabian Sea

Hussain Shaikh wrote "Aslam Bhai submarine se aarele hai"

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 08:53 PM
In Mumbai, guy books an Uber cab and gets its location in Arabian Sea

Image: Hussain Shaikh/ Facebook

NEW DELHI: We all know that waiting for cabs is a really painful task. We all stare at the driver's location and desperately wait for him/her to arrive at every passing moment. But what if your Ola/Uber is not on land instead the cab you booked is floating on the giant Arabian sea.

Recently, a guy from Mumbai shared a post on Facebook which showed that he had booked an Uber cab ride but to his surprise, the location of the cab it showed was quite shocking. The application showed that the on Arabian Sea.


The guy showed shared a snapshot of the same on Facebook and wrote: "Aslam Bhai submarine se aarele hai".

Fellow Facebook users commented by saying -




For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story LOL! these funny tweets on Kamal Haasan party launch will make you laugh until you cry

trending now

INDIA
Rush to prevent flight of Rotomac family
TRENDING NEWS
Virat Kohli's Passionate Hug With His 'One And Only' ...
INDIA
Delhi court sends two AAP MLAs, accused of assaulting ...