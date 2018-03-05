 In Honour Of Women's Day, Air India Operates An All-Women Crew Flight From Kolkata
According to a release issued by the airlines, the flight AI709, an Airbus 319, was operated by Captain Akanksha Verma and Captain Satovisa Banerjee in the cockpit while the cabin crew comprised D Bhutia, MG Mohanraj, T Ghosh and Yatili Kath.

Kolkata: National carrier Air India has said it has operated a flight on the Kolkata-Dimapur-Kolkata sector on Monday, with an all-women cockpit and cabin crew as part of its celebration of International Women's Day.
According to a release issued by the airlines, the flight AI709, an Airbus 319, was operated by Captain Akanksha Verma and Captain Satovisa Banerjee in the cockpit while the cabin crew comprised D Bhutia, MG Mohanraj, T Ghosh and Yatili Kath.

The flight was flagged off by Air India's General Manager, Personnel, Navneet Sidhu along with other senior officials at the city airport -- rolling out the events planned by Air India Eastern Region to commemorate the International Women's Day on February 8, it said.
During this week, Air India has plans to organise a series of cultural and creative events to commemorate the International Women's Day, the release added.Air India had operated the world's first all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Silchar way back in 1985.
The national carrier claimed it had created a world record last year by operating the longest-ever all women crew flight around the world on the Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi route.

