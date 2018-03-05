In Honour Of Women's Day, Air India Operates An All-Women Crew Flight From Kolkata

According to a release issued by the airlines, the flight AI709, an Airbus 319, was operated by Captain Akanksha Verma and Captain Satovisa Banerjee in the cockpit while the cabin crew comprised D Bhutia, MG Mohanraj, T Ghosh and Yatili Kath.
The flight was flagged off by Air India's General Manager, Personnel, Navneet Sidhu along with other senior officials at the city airport -- rolling out the events planned by Air India Eastern Region to commemorate the International Women's Day on February 8, it said.
During this week, Air India has plans to organise a series of cultural and creative events to commemorate the International Women's Day, the release added.Air India had operated the world's first all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Silchar way back in 1985.
The national carrier claimed it had created a world record last year by operating the longest-ever all women crew flight around the world on the Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi route.
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 02:12 PM